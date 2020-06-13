146 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Goldenrod, FL
Goldenrod, Florida, sits alongside the State Road 426 (SR 426), which is a major road in Orange and Seminole counties, entirely north of Orlando. Also known as Aloma Avenue, SR 426 is a major throughway that goes east-west through Florida.
Located just northeast of Orlando, Florida, is a place called Goldenrod. It's a lovely little suburban city with nice neighborhoods, beautiful lakes, and lots of convenient amenities. Sure, Goldenrod is small. But what draws people to this suburban enclave is that it's a great place to rest your head at night after spending your days playing or working in the big city nearby. Home to about 13,000 people, Goldenrod is a popular place in central Florida for convenient, easy, comfortable small town living. See more
Finding an apartment in Goldenrod that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.