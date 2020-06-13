Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

146 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Goldenrod, FL

Finding an apartment in Goldenrod that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog...
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Goldenrod
31 Units Available
Bishop Park
3250 Bishop Park Dr, Goldenrod, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,097
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1010 sqft
Relaxed, tropical setting just minutes from downtown Orlando. 1-2 bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, private patios/balconies and Roman tubs. Complex boasts gorgeous pool area, summer kitchen, wet bar and more.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Goldenrod
1 Unit Available
2317 Conifer Avenue
2317 Conifer Avenue, Goldenrod, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1726 sqft
4/2 in Desirable Winter Park location! For Sale or Rent!!! - HOME SWEET HOME! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. Spacious formal living area, leads back to the charming dining area.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Goldenrod
1 Unit Available
7580 Aloma Pines Ct.
7580 Aloma Pines Court, Goldenrod, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1872 sqft
7580 Aloma Pines Ct. Available 06/15/20 Recently Constructed 3BR/2.5BA Town Home in Aloma Trails Community in Winter Park! - Recently constructed town home in the gated community of Aloma Trails! This 3 bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Goldenrod
1 Unit Available
1494 Brazilian Lane
1494 Brazilian Lane, Goldenrod, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1570 sqft
Beautiful 4/2 home FOR RENT located in highly sought after Eastbrook neighborhood of Winter Park! Move in ready! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Goldenrod
1 Unit Available
480-1 N ORANGE AVENUE
480-1 Orange Avenue, Goldenrod, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
696 sqft
Crescent Central Station is the stop where everything starts – a new transit-oriented apartment community designed to connect you to the people and places that matter most.

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
Goldenrod
1 Unit Available
7433 Houston Court East
7433 Houston Court East, Goldenrod, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1716 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 1 mile of Goldenrod
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
9 Units Available
Summerlin at Winter Park Apartments
3207 Rosebud Lane, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,155
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1232 sqft
These apartments for rent in Orlando are close to Full Sail University and the University of Central Florida. Offering pet-friendly apartments one, two, and three-bedroom floorplans, Summerlin at Winter Park envelops residents in convenience and fun.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
44 Units Available
Venue at Winter Park
5 Autumn Breeze Way, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1270 sqft
Great location for commuters close to highways 417, 408, and I-4. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, carport, pool, and playground.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
29 Units Available
Radius Winter Park
100 Reflections Cir, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$960
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
914 sqft
Create your dream life at Radius Winter Park! Our spacious and unique one and two-bedroom apartment homes offer everything you need.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
14 Units Available
Lakeside at Winter Park
3935 Sutton Place Blvd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
974 sqft
Peaceful community with gated access, pristine pool and lovely Zen garden. Near Route 417, Route 408 and I-4, short drive to downtown Orlando. Easy walk to Full Sail University and Harbor Park.
Last updated June 13 at 06:27pm
$
Goldenrod
44 Units Available
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,435
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,410
1399 sqft
We're OPEN & can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive six weeks free plus a $99 Look & Lease Special! *See agent for details. Modern living is coming to Winter Park.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
13 Units Available
Cranes Landing
3440 N Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,414
1200 sqft
Luxurious unit amenities include private balcony, premium appliances, and washer and dryer. Community features volleyball court, fitness center and lighted tennis courts. Excellent location within walking distance to Full Sail University and Rollins College.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
25 Units Available
Central Place at Winter Park
7000 University Blvd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,010
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1178 sqft
Located just minutes from State Road 436, the East/West Expressway and The Greenway. In-unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community features pool, bike storage, parking and clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
35 Units Available
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,102
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,642
1330 sqft
A great place to call home, this lakefront community offers spacious floorplans, updated kitchens, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring as well as large closets.
Last updated June 11 at 02:10pm
$
3 Units Available
Poste Winter Park
800 Semoran Park Dr., Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to Highway 17, Lake Talmo, Longwood Lakes Shopping Center, Winter Springs Elementary. Amenities include: dog park, fitness center, lighted tennis and sport courts, natural fishing lake, two pools with sundeck, and spacious closets.
Last updated June 13 at 06:43pm
Goldenrod
6 Units Available
Affinity at Winter Park
600 N Semoran Blvd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1400 sqft
Close to Aloma Shopping Center and Wood Park. Spacious walk-in closets in all apartments. Residents have full access to an on-site gym and swimming pool. Community offers BBQ and picnic areas for outdoor dining.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2924 Antique Oak Circle 2924-42
2924 Antique Oaks Cir, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1105 sqft
Everyone love Winterpark. Two Bedroom with washer dryer. - This gorgeous condo in Beautiful Winterpark Florida is a large Two bedroom two bath condo.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5842 Marble Court
5842 Marble Court, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1022 sqft
Winter Park 2/2 - Check out this amazing find at Aloma & Hall Rd! This really is a must-see property! Cross Seminole is trail just outside your door, easy access to the 417, 408 and the University of Central Florida.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7449 Daniel Webster Drive
7449 Daniel Webster Drive, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1085 sqft
2 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome in the Colonies Community - HomeTag LLC is offering a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in the Colonies Community area off of Goldenrod Rd.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2521 Caper Lane 203
2521 Caper Lane, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
585 sqft
2521 Caper Lane - 203 203 Available 07/06/20 1/1 Condominium in Carrington Park, Maitland Winter Park area - 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Condominium on the second floor with a balcony.

Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
1 Unit Available
1743 Semoran North Circle
1743 Semoran North Circle, Seminole County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Located in Winter Park, Florida, We provide optimum comfort and ease of living.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
2717 Amsden Road
2717 Amsden Road, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1909 sqft
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease, terms and conditions apply upon move in. This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Harbor East
1 Unit Available
8635 PORT SAID STREET
8635 Port Said Street, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1860 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom with a large back yard and view of a Pond! The home has a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops with a large breakfast bar.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
8140 TUMERIC COURT
8140 Tumeric Court, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,938
2123 sqft
Single Family house located in exclusive and highly desirable Lake Jean neighborhood. Winter Park school. There is a recreation area and playground, picnic area and tot lot. This is a one floor home. Ceramic tile and carpet throughout.
City Guide for Goldenrod, FL

Goldenrod, Florida, sits alongside the State Road 426 (SR 426), which is a major road in Orange and Seminole counties, entirely north of Orlando. Also known as Aloma Avenue, SR 426 is a major throughway that goes east-west through Florida.

Located just northeast of Orlando, Florida, is a place called Goldenrod. It's a lovely little suburban city with nice neighborhoods, beautiful lakes, and lots of convenient amenities. Sure, Goldenrod is small. But what draws people to this suburban enclave is that it's a great place to rest your head at night after spending your days playing or working in the big city nearby. Home to about 13,000 people, Goldenrod is a popular place in central Florida for convenient, easy, comfortable small town living. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Goldenrod, FL

Finding an apartment in Goldenrod that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

