Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

HOT RENTAL! 55+ Community **VIEW VIDEO*** Available June 11, 2020 - Wonderful FURNISHED 2 Bed/2 Bath Lakefront Condo on 2nd Floor in 55+ Community (Only one in the party needs to be 55 years or older) - This lakefront condo gets nightly sunsets and beautiful views of the park outside. The new Collier County Regional Park is now open just outside your door. Exercise, Meet new friends, and enjoy pool or tennis at the club house. RENT INCLUDES CABLE, WATER, and SEWER. NO PETS.