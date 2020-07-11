67 Apartments for rent in Glenvar Heights, FL with move-in specials
Director Michael Mann once opined, "Miami is one of these great places that is a really sensual, physically beautiful place." Only a mere mile away from congested South Miami,Glenvar Heights is an enticing location in one of Miami's busiest areas. You can enjoy the citys sexiness and the landscape, but on your own terms.
Glenvar Heights could be labeled a wanna-be city because its actually a census designated place (CDP). The almost 17,000 people that live in Glenvar Heights must have decided it was not worth the trouble of incorporating, since you cant tell the difference between a Miami street on one side of the road and a street in Glenvar Heights on the other side. After all, Glenvar Heights is only a little over four square miles of land mass. Upscale and a bit exotic, approximately 63 percent of the residents have Cuban or South American ancestry and exude Latin enthusiasm for life in South Florida's sunny weather. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Glenvar Heights apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Glenvar Heights apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.