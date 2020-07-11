67 Apartments for rent in Glenvar Heights, FL with move-in specials

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
18 Units Available
Glenvar Heights
Ludlam Point Apartments
6880 SW 44th St, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,504
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,658
950 sqft
Near Highway 976 near the University of Miami and South Beach. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, updated appliances and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including pool, basketball court, courtyard and gym.
Results within 1 mile of Glenvar Heights
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
94 Units Available
Kendall
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,440
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,298
1055 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:01am
$
27 Units Available
Kendall
Colony at Dadeland
9357 SW 77th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,584
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,821
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,526
1288 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open layouts. Ample community amenities, including a clubhouse, two pools and 24/7 fitness center. Close to US Route 1 (Pinecrest Parkway). Near Dadeland Mall for convenient shopping.
Results within 5 miles of Glenvar Heights
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
94 Units Available
Coconut Grove
Motion at Dadeland
8400 South Dixie Highway, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,679
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,736
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,667
1107 sqft
Enjoy morning yoga in the state of the art fitness studio, sip on an afternoon drink at the poolside bar, and spend your evening entertaining at the Social Club.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
54 Units Available
Coral Terrace
District West Gables
2001 Ludlam Rd, West Miami, FL
Studio
$1,475
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,615
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1015 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments in a resort-style community situated near the University of Miami. Floor plans feature kitchens with state-of-the-art appliances and private balconies with beautiful views. Online rent payment and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
8 Units Available
Village of Merrick Park
The Residences At Merrick Park
4251 Salzedo St, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,168
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,818
1276 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,165
1768 sqft
Community is pet friendly and has conference center with smart TVs. Located steps from shopping and dining like Crave and Mariposa. Apartments have granite countertops, washer, dryer and a separate dining room.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
$
9 Units Available
Golden Pines
The Mile Coral Gables
3622 Coral Way, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,735
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1133 sqft
Luxury apartment living that feels like a boutique hotel. On-site plunge pool, fitness studio and game room. Apartments feature white quartz kitchen countertops and designer kitchen cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:21am
$
34 Units Available
Fontainbleau East
Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,447
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1071 sqft
Easy access to the Dolphin Expressway and minutes from Mr. Food Store and Royal Thai restaurant. Residents enjoy a waterfall pool, racquetball courts, a heated spa and children's playground. Spacious modern floor plans.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:20am
$
13 Units Available
Douglas
Gables 37 Grand
987 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,411
1349 sqft
Close to Miracle Mile, Little Havana and Coconut Grove. On-site playground, business center, concierge service and coffee bar. Energy efficient, green living. Updated interiors with modern features.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
24 Units Available
Golden Pines
Milagro Coral Gables
2263 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,639
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly green community. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center and bike storage. One block from Miracle Mile.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
197 Units Available
West Miami
Soleste Alameda
6320 Southwest 8th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,476
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
882 sqft
Soleste Alameda is the new standard in luxury apartment living in West Miami, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 11 at 12:24am
$
50 Units Available
Golden Pines
Modera Douglas Station
3760 Bird Rd, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,595
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,313
1075 sqft
A huge apartment block in Golden Pines with quick access to the South Dixie Highway. Rooms have granite counters and garbage disposals. Game room, garage and 24-hour concierge. Walking distance from Douglas Road Metrorail station.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
45 Units Available
Riviera
Red Road Commons Apartment Homes
6620 SW 57th Ave, South Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,732
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,434
1349 sqft
Situated next to the University of Miami, this luxury pet-friendly community hosts a lobby service, media room and on-site garden. Apartments feature wood-style flooring and nine-foot ceilings. Close to the Florida Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
9 Units Available
Coral Gables Section
Gables Grand Plaza Apartments
353 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,728
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,961
1312 sqft
Luxury community near I-95, US 1 and I-836. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry, granite countertops and extra storage. Community features include a pool, game room, and clubhouse. Garage available.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
19 Units Available
West Miami
Club Prado
950 SW 57th Ave, West Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,687
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,956
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Club Prado offers luxury living in West Miami. Enjoy amenities that include a pool, spa and sundeck with private cabanas. Units feature gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
16 Units Available
Golden Pines
Grove Station Tower
2700 SW 27th Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,931
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,097
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,039
1552 sqft
Modern interiors with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and in-unit washers and dryers. Community features include a pool, gym and pet-friendly areas. Bonus amenities include trash valet and garages. Near Dixie Hwy in Coconut Grove.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
23 Units Available
Fontainbleau East
Art 88
8855 Fontainebleau Blvd, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,321
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
830 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units feature large floorplans, tile floors, designer tile tub surrounds, large closets and oversized balconies. Lake views are available. Community features include two swimming pools, elevators, BBQ area and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
$
14 Units Available
University Park
Advenir at University Park
10495 SW 14th Ter, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,425
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
838 sqft
Located in the heart of West Miami, were right across the street of Florida International University (FIU). Our location is perfect for those looking for homes while attending the university and those who commute for work in Miami, FL.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
53 Units Available
Fontainebleau Park West
Doral View
901 NW 97th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,481
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,992
1268 sqft
An elegant community that's close to area schools, parks and shopping. Updated interiors feature walk-in closets, private spa bathrooms and ample space. These luxury apartments provide residents with access to resort-like features.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:20am
$
7 Units Available
Kendall
Cherry Grove Village
9000 SW 97th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,201
1295 sqft
Twenty minutes from Miami downtown, these newly revamped homes feature granite countertops, large closets and fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a business center, a children's playground and a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
$
13 Units Available
Royal Palms
7707 NW 7th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,666
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,802
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located near Miami International Airport and the Mall of the Americas. Units include vanities with wall-to-wall mirrors and large private terraces with stunning city vistas.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
48 Units Available
Village of Merrick Park
The Henry
4131 Laguna Street, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,217
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,795
1755 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Henry in Coral Gables. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
160 Units Available
Golden Pines
MB Station
3170 Coral Way, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,615
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
990 sqft
HIGH CALIBER LIVING – THE MB STATION WAY Nestled between the sought-out Brickell and Coral Gables Miami districts, MB Station offers an unparalleled lifestyle from the inside, out.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
18 Units Available
The Crossings
The Stratford
9051 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1247 sqft
The Stratford offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Miami, FL.
City Guide for Glenvar Heights, FL

Director Michael Mann once opined, "Miami is one of these great places that is a really sensual, physically beautiful place." Only a mere mile away from congested South Miami,Glenvar Heights is an enticing location in one of Miami's busiest areas. You can enjoy the citys sexiness and the landscape, but on your own terms.

Glenvar Heights could be labeled a wanna-be city because its actually a census designated place (CDP). The almost 17,000 people that live in Glenvar Heights must have decided it was not worth the trouble of incorporating, since you cant tell the difference between a Miami street on one side of the road and a street in Glenvar Heights on the other side. After all, Glenvar Heights is only a little over four square miles of land mass. Upscale and a bit exotic, approximately 63 percent of the residents have Cuban or South American ancestry and exude Latin enthusiasm for life in South Florida's sunny weather. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Glenvar Heights, FL

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Glenvar Heights apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Glenvar Heights apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

