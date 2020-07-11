/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:17 PM
149 Apartments for rent in Gifford, FL with pool
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
5020 Fairways Circle
5020 Fairways Circle, Gifford, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Tile in main living areas and large master bedroom. Split floor plan with private second bedroom and bath. All appliances included. Great community with lots of emenities including pool, exercise room and tennis.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
1425 Saint Davids Lane
1425 Saint Davids Ln, Gifford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Booking as an annual, off season or as a Seasonal for the 2021 Season. Offered as a 2 bedroom (1 queen, 1 twin, 1 twin in loft) Town Home (owners suite locked off to tenants). Fireplace & custom stairway to additional loft hideaway.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1674 Victoria Circle
1674 Victoria Circle, Gifford, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Grand Harbor Victoria Island - Victoria Island home with community pool. (RLNE5198258)
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
1550 S 42nd Circle
1550 S 42nd Cir, Gifford, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
AVAILABLE SEPT 1ST. LAGUNA, 2nd floor condo, 2 beds, 2 baths with great lake view. What a cute, chic & tastefully furnished condo.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
67 Th Avenue
67 5th Avenue, Gifford, FL
Studio
$940
1 sqft
Windsor house, a lovely place to live with a friendly, staff and great neighbors in a setting with a beautiful pool, gardens and even an aviary. This great west miami location is close to everything and just waiting for you to come home.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
4350 Doubles Alley Drive
4350 Doubles Alley Dr, Gifford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Just Available 2 bdrm/2bth condo. Local to everything, beaches, shopping, hospital & schools. Enjoy the Penthouse view of pool & landscape from screened in porch & Mstr. bdrm.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
5060 Harmony Circle
5060 Harmony Circle, Gifford, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,500
Vacation Retreat. Light bright breezy top floor condo overlooking resort style pool and spa. Updated kitchen, neutral, "Island Décor" Plantation Shutters. Lake and Golf view. Turnkey. Sizes are approx/subj to error.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
5380 E Harbor Village Drive
5380 East Harbor Village Drive, Gifford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Gorgeous River Views from this 3BR/2.5 Bth condo and SOCIAL MEMBERSHIP IS AVAILABLE. Balcony with waterfront view from living room and Master bedroom. Sizes are approx/subj to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.
Results within 1 mile of Gifford
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
923 22nd Place Apt # 201
923 22nd Place, Vero Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - 1/1 Condo in Shadowlawn, unfurnished, annual rental, available now. Perfect central location near Miracle Mile, Vero Downtown.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2800 Indian River Blvd H2
2800 Indian River Boulevard, Vero Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
55+ DESIRABLE FIRST FLOOR CONDO - DESIRABLE FIRST FLOOR CONDO. OPPOSITE POOL & CLUBHOUSE. WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPS & RESTAURANTS. MINUTES TO OCEAN. NEW BAMBOO FLOORING THROUGHOUT, NEW KITCHEN CABINETS. NEW IMPACT WINDOWS.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
2424 57th Circle
2424 57th Circle, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Perfect location for your next vacation. Within walking distance to shopping mall and restaurants. Easy drive to pristine beaches and charming Downtown Vero Beach.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
3820 Indian River Drive E
3820 Indian River Drive East, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1655 sqft
This property represents what living in Vero is all about: serene and tropical landscape of the backyard, walking distance to the beach, shops, restaurants, Riverside Park and City Marina. The home has been updated and is meticulously maintained.
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
300 Park Shores Court
300 Park Shores Court, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1583 sqft
Renovated 2 Bed 2.5 bath Concrete Block town home on quiet cul-de-sac in beautiful Park Shores community. Granite counter tops in the beautiful kitchen, Screened porch, one car garage.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
5601 Highway A1a
5601 Highway A1a, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
MUST SEE! Best corner unit that feels like a quiet home with 2,400 sq.ft., two large balconies overlooking serene preserve and everything updated.Offered for seasonal or 6mo + lease. Two secure parking spaces & elevator for an easy access.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
1100 Ponce De Leon Circle
1100 Ponce De Leon Circle, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$985
Royal Park Senior 55+ community! Brand new Carpet in both bedrooms & new tile flooring throughout living area and patio.
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
101 W Park Shores Circle
101 West Park Shore Circle, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1640 sqft
Fully furnished unit in serene Park Shores community. Idyllic lanai overlooking lushly landscaped grounds and community pool, spacious rooms, nice furniture, and walking distance to the beach, shops and restaurants. Short bike ride to town.
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
6168 Coverty Place
6168 Coverty Place, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2150 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3BR/2BA Centex home for rent in desirable Woodfield gated adult community. Spacious/open split-bedroom floor plan with 2-car garage, huge screened porch and lush landscaping.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
215 Live Oak Road
215 Live Oak Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Enjoy vacation home views on the Indian River. This beautifully remodeled 3BR, 2.5BA open floor plan home will make great memories, but the outside pool deck with the breeze and views of the river is where you will want to be.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
5558 51st Avenue
5558 51st Avenue, Winter Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Turnkey Rental for both off season and seasonal renting. Enjoy all that VeroLago has to offer in this gorgeous once Model Home. Great open floor plan with 3 BR, 2 BA with Lake views. Community offers Pool, Clubhouse, Fitness Center and Gate Secured.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1 Sailfish Road
1 Sailfish Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
3000 sqft
Boater's Bliss! This West Indies inspired home is spectacular with 2 boat lifts,deep water mooring for a yacht and panoramic views of the intracoastal,both bridges and a park!Owners have thought of every detail to make your stay convenient,
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
5419 Barbados Square
5419 Barbados Square, Indian River County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
FURNISHED or unfurnished DiVosta CARLYLE for lease water view. First/Last/Security No Pets/No Smoking. Community requires a 7 month minimum on all leases.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1901 Indian River Boulevard
1901 Indian River Boulevard, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1152 sqft
This updated and tastefully decorated condo is located in walking distance to shopping and restaurants, and a short drive over the bridge to barrier island beaches and entertainment. No smokers please.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
5151 Highway A1a
5151 Highway A1a, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
$1600 annual rental. 55+ Community, No Pets or Trucks. Lovely second floor unit. Comfortable furnishings. Beautiful riverfront community, active clubhouse, exercise room and large community pool. Room sized are approximate/subject to error.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
3435 Diamond Leaf Drive
3435 Diamond Leaf Drive, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Seeking an Annual or Seasonal Tenant, Harmony Reserve Lake front Furnished 3/2 New Construction home with spacious open floor plan. Volume ceilings, island kitchen w/ breakfast bar, master bath w/ double sinks & large walk in shower.
Similar Pages
Gifford 1 BedroomsGifford 2 BedroomsGifford 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGifford 3 BedroomsGifford Apartments with Balcony
Gifford Apartments with GarageGifford Apartments with GymGifford Apartments with ParkingGifford Apartments with PoolGifford Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Melbourne, FLPalm Bay, FLPort St. Lucie, FLJupiter, FLFort Pierce, FLWest Melbourne, FLRockledge, FLStuart, FLViera West, FLJensen Beach, FLIndialantic, FLSebastian, FL
Lakewood Park, FLSatellite Beach, FLFlorida Ridge, FLCocoa, FLVero Beach South, FLSouth Beach, FLPort Salerno, FLHobe Sound, FLPalm City, FLMicco, FLJupiter Farms, FLCape Canaveral, FL