Apartment List
/
FL
/
gifford
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:21 PM

125 Apartments for rent in Gifford, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Gifford apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
1425 Saint Davids Lane
1425 Saint Davids Ln, Gifford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Booking as an annual, off season or as a Seasonal for the 2021 Season. Offered as a 2 bedroom (1 queen, 1 twin, 1 twin in loft) Town Home (owners suite locked off to tenants). Fireplace & custom stairway to additional loft hideaway.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
5380 E Harbor Village Drive
5380 East Harbor Village Drive, Gifford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Gorgeous River Views from this 3BR/2.5 Bth condo and SOCIAL MEMBERSHIP IS AVAILABLE. Balcony with waterfront view from living room and Master bedroom. Sizes are approx/subj to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.
Results within 1 mile of Gifford

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
722 Broadway
722 Broadway, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
Updated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car garage in - Desireable rental in Vero Country club area! Granite counters, Stainless steal appliances, unique wrap around breakfast bar.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5400 Corsica Pl
5400 Corsica Place, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2018 sqft
3/2 in Waterway Village - DiVOSTA Signature Oakmont Base Model 3/2/2 with side entry garage. Investment home has been consistently managed/leased. Well cared for and in move-in condition, ready for buyer elective updating in their own time.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3820 Indian River Drive E
3820 Indian River Drive East, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1655 sqft
This property represents what living in Vero is all about: serene and tropical landscape of the backyard, walking distance to the beach, shops, restaurants, Riverside Park and City Marina. The home has been updated and is meticulously maintained.

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
300 Park Shores Court
300 Park Shores Court, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1583 sqft
Renovated 2 Bed 2.5 bath Concrete Block town home on quiet cul-de-sac in beautiful Park Shores community. Granite counter tops in the beautiful kitchen, Screened porch, one car garage.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
5601 Highway A1a
5601 Highway A1a, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
MUST SEE! Best corner unit that feels like a quiet home with 2,400 sq.ft., two large balconies overlooking serene preserve and everything updated.Offered for seasonal or 6mo + lease. Two secure parking spaces & elevator for an easy access.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
5538 40th Avenue
5538 40th Avenue, Winter Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Elegant, sophisticated as any new construction. This beautiful 4BR/3BA home offers an elegant floor plan. Enjoy spacious rooms/open design w/lots of windows. Formal DR/LR & huge Family Room. Plantation shutters throughout the home. Impact windows.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
2333 Indian River Boulevard
2333 Indian River Boulevard, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1076 sqft
Fresh, clean & spacious inside unit on 3rd floor with enclosed porch offering glimpses of the intracoastal. Great room w/dining & living room, kitchen w/granite & SS appliances, new carpet in bedrooms, window treatments.

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6168 Coverty Place
6168 Coverty Place, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2150 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3BR/2BA Centex home for rent in desirable Woodfield gated adult community. Spacious/open split-bedroom floor plan with 2-car garage, huge screened porch and lush landscaping.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
215 Live Oak Road
215 Live Oak Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Enjoy vacation home views on the Indian River. This beautifully remodeled 3BR, 2.5BA open floor plan home will make great memories, but the outside pool deck with the breeze and views of the river is where you will want to be.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
5558 51st Avenue
5558 51st Avenue, Winter Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Turnkey Rental for both off season and seasonal renting. Enjoy all that VeroLago has to offer in this gorgeous once Model Home. Great open floor plan with 3 BR, 2 BA with Lake views. Community offers Pool, Clubhouse, Fitness Center and Gate Secured.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1 Sailfish Road
1 Sailfish Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
3000 sqft
Boater's Bliss! This West Indies inspired home is spectacular with 2 boat lifts,deep water mooring for a yacht and panoramic views of the intracoastal,both bridges and a park!Owners have thought of every detail to make your stay convenient,

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
5419 Barbados Square
5419 Barbados Square, Indian River County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
FURNISHED or unfurnished DiVosta CARLYLE for lease water view. First/Last/Security No Pets/No Smoking. Community requires a 7 month minimum on all leases.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
455 19th Place
455 19th Place, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1036 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Welcome to Pineapple Place! Named after the universal sign of hospitality, a fully furnished turnkey short-term rental less than 2.5 miles to the beach and a very short walk to the shops and eateries of Miracle Mile.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
525 19th Lane
525 19th Lane, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Located in Oakmont Park near Miracle Mile. Close to Shopping, River and Beaches. This furnished turn key home is ready for your time in Vero Beach.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
3435 Diamond Leaf Drive
3435 Diamond Leaf Drive, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Seeking an Annual or Seasonal Tenant, Harmony Reserve Lake front Furnished 3/2 New Construction home with spacious open floor plan. Volume ceilings, island kitchen w/ breakfast bar, master bath w/ double sinks & large walk in shower.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
200 Sable Oak Lane
200 Sable Oak Lane, Indian River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
Great Location in Gated Community, Spacious 3x3 unit. just a quick walk to heated pool, 2 clay tennis courts and the fitness room, private beach access included. Sizes are approx/subj to error.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
5175 Eleuthra Circle
5175 Eleuthra Cir, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Newer Oakmont model 3/2.5 with two car garage and paver driveway on corner lot. Resort style amenities and impeccably maintained community. Split floor plan, den/office, extra spacious lanai faces lush tropical setting.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
837 Seminole Lane
837 Seminole Lane, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Pet friendly! Large fenced yard! Convenient location, walk to beach and river! Bike to shops! Kitchen has granite counter tops, nice landscaping, relaxing screened porch! Satellite t.v., WIFI available, cable tv, lawn service included
Results within 5 miles of Gifford

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1441 Ocean Drive209 209
1441 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1200 sqft
- BEAUTIFUL CONDO ACROSS FROM OCEAN.COMMUNITY POOL, BBQ AND BEACH ACCESS. COVERED PARKING. ALSO AVAILABLE OFF SEASON AT $2,200. (RLNE4696086)

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
5959 RIDGE LAKE CIR
5959 Ridge Lake Circle, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1127 sqft
Beautiful and cozy 3Bed 2Bath 2Car Garage Maronda Homes in a safe, gated and quiet community. It has a loft that can be used as a family/game/office room. Lots of closets space. Huge patio to enjoy with your family. Screened Porch, Eat in Kitchen.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
1810 45th Avenue
1810 45th Avenue, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
Come see this adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home with large eat in kitchen. Large corner lot with lush landscaping. Offers great additional space for office. Wonderful neighborhood come make it your own. Hook up available for washer/Dryer.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2700 Ocean Dr 408
2700 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime 2 Bedroom Oceanfront Condo Available - Prime Location in the heart of Vero Beach. Shops and Restaurants. Granite countertops-updated throughout. Plantation shutters, covered parking. Magnificent ocean views... Best beachside location.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Gifford, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Gifford apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Gifford 1 BedroomsGifford 2 BedroomsGifford 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGifford 3 BedroomsGifford Apartments with Balcony
Gifford Apartments with GarageGifford Apartments with GymGifford Apartments with ParkingGifford Apartments with PoolGifford Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Gifford Dog Friendly ApartmentsGifford Furnished ApartmentsGifford Pet Friendly PlacesPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLPalm Bay, FLPort St. Lucie, FLJupiter, FLFort Pierce, FLWest Melbourne, FLRockledge, FLStuart, FLViera West, FLJensen Beach, FLIndialantic, FLSebastian, FL
Lakewood Park, FLSatellite Beach, FLFlorida Ridge, FLCocoa, FLVero Beach South, FLSouth Beach, FLPort Salerno, FLHobe Sound, FLPalm City, FLMicco, FLJupiter Farms, FLCape Canaveral, FL
Merritt Island, FLNorth River Shores, FLCocoa Beach, FLHutchinson Island South, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLTequesta, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLWest Vero Corridor, FLIndian River Shores, FLRiver Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of Technology