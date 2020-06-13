Apartment List
FL
/
gifford
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:54 AM

151 Apartments for rent in Gifford, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1825 Bridgepointe Cir. #14.
1825 Bridgepointe Circle, Gifford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2146 sqft
1825 Bridgepointe Cir. #14. Available 08/05/20 Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Spacious & fabulous, 3 bedroom 3.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1550 S 42nd Circle
1550 S 42nd Cir, Gifford, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
AVAILABLE SEPT 1ST. LAGUNA, 2nd floor condo, 2 beds, 2 baths with great lake view. What a cute, chic & tastefully furnished condo.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
4350 Doubles Alley Drive
4350 Doubles Alley Dr, Gifford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Just Available 2 bdrm/2bth condo. Local to everything, beaches, shopping, hospital & schools. Enjoy the Penthouse view of pool & landscape from screened in porch & Mstr. bdrm.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1425 Saint Davids Lane
1425 Saint Davids Ln, Gifford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Booking for 2021 Season Jan-March. Offered as a 2 bedroom (1 queen, 1 twin, 1 twin in loft) Town Home (owners suite locked off to tenants). Fireplace & custom stairway to additional loft hideaway.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
5380 E Harbor Village Drive
5380 East Harbor Village Drive, Gifford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Gorgeous River Views from this 3BR/2.5 Bth condo and SOCIAL MEMBERSHIP IS AVAILABLE. Balcony with waterfront view from living room and Master bedroom. Sizes are approx/subj to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.
Results within 1 mile of Gifford

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
300 Park Shores Court
300 Park Shores Court, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1583 sqft
Renovated 2 Bed 2.5 bath Concrete Block town home on quiet cul-de-sac in beautiful Park Shores community. Granite counter tops in the beautiful kitchen, Screened porch, one car garage.

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2504 57th Cir
2504 57th Circle, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1140 sqft
2504 57th Cir Available 06/16/20 Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Annual partially furnished or Unfurnished rental, beautiful condo in desirable Palm Estates Available now.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
5601 Highway A1a
5601 Highway A1a, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
MUST SEE! Best corner unit that feels like a quiet home with 2,400 sq.ft., two large balconies overlooking serene preserve and everything updated.Offered for seasonal or 6mo + lease. Two secure parking spaces & elevator for an easy access.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1100 Ponce De Leon Circle
1100 Ponce De Leon Circle, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$985
Royal Park Senior 55+ community! Brand new Carpet in both bedrooms & new tile flooring throughout living area and patio.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
5538 40th Avenue
5538 40th Avenue, Winter Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Elegant, sophisticated as any new construction. This beautiful 4BR/3BA home offers an elegant floor plan. Enjoy spacious rooms/open design w/lots of windows. Formal DR/LR & huge Family Room. Plantation shutters throughout the home. Impact windows.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2333 Indian River Boulevard
2333 Indian River Boulevard, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1076 sqft
Fresh, clean & spacious inside unit on 3rd floor with enclosed porch offering glimpses of the intracoastal. Great room w/dining & living room, kitchen w/granite & SS appliances, new carpet in bedrooms, window treatments.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
6168 Coverty Place
6168 Coverty Place, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2150 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3BR/2BA Centex home for rent in desirable Woodfield gated adult community. Spacious/open split-bedroom floor plan with 2-car garage, huge screened porch and lush landscaping.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
722 Broadway Street
722 Broadway, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Modern rental in desirable Vero Beach Country Club area! Kitchen w/ Granite counters,ss appl,unique wrap around breakfast bar. Stylish details include wainscoating,polished terrazzo floors, freshly painted interior and new vanities with granite .

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
215 Live Oak Road
215 Live Oak Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Enjoy vacation home views on the Indian River. This beautifully remodeled 3BR, 2.5BA open floor plan home will make great memories, but the outside pool deck with the breeze and views of the river is where you will want to be.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
5558 51st Avenue
5558 51st Avenue, Winter Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Turnkey Rental for both off season and seasonal renting. Enjoy all that VeroLago has to offer in this gorgeous once Model Home. Great open floor plan with 3 BR, 2 BA with Lake views. Community offers Pool, Clubhouse, Fitness Center and Gate Secured.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1 Sailfish Road
1 Sailfish Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
3000 sqft
Boater's Bliss! This West Indies inspired home is spectacular with 2 boat lifts,deep water mooring for a yacht and panoramic views of the intracoastal,both bridges and a park!Owners have thought of every detail to make your stay convenient,

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3820 Indian River Drive E
3820 Indian River Drive East, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1655 sqft
This property represents what living in Vero is all about: serene and tropical landscape of the backyard, walking distance to the beach, shops, restaurants, Riverside Park and City Marina. The home has been updated and is meticulously maintained.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
5419 Barbados Square
5419 Barbados Square, Indian River County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
FURNISHED or unfurnished DiVosta CARLYLE for lease water view. First/Last/Security No Pets/No Smoking. Community requires a 7 month minimum on all leases.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
5400 Corsica Place
5400 Corsica Place, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
DiVOSTA Signature Oakmont Base Model 3/2/2 with side entry garage. Investment home has been consistently managed/leased. Well cared for and in move-in condition, ready for buyer elective updating in their own time.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
455 19th Place
455 19th Place, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1036 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Welcome to Pineapple Place! Named after the universal sign of hospitality, a fully furnished turnkey short-term rental less than 2.5 miles to the beach and a very short walk to the shops and eateries of Miracle Mile.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
15 Royal Palm Pointe
15 Royal Palm Place, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
BEAUTIFULLY DECORATED APARTMENT WITH LARGE DECK (APPROX 1250 SQ FT of living space)OVERLOOKING THE RIVER. SMALL PET CONSIDERED. THERE IS A LARGE FLAT-SCREEN TV & ELEVATOR. FABULOUS VIEWS OF THE RIVER, SUNRISES & SUNSETS.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
525 19th Lane
525 19th Lane, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Located in Oakmont Park near Miracle Mile. Close to Shopping, River and Beaches. This furnished turn key home is ready for your time in Vero Beach.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2800 Indian River Boulevard
2800 Indian River Boulevard, Vero Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
Sensational water views from this highly sought after first floor, corner unit in Vista Harbor. Beautifully updated, spacious, 2BD/2BA, with wood flooring throughout, screened porch overlooks waterway and natural foliage.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
5151 Highway A1a
5151 Highway A1a, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
$1600 annual rental. 55+ Community, No Pets or Trucks. Lovely second floor unit. Comfortable furnishings. Beautiful riverfront community, active clubhouse, exercise room and large community pool. Room sized are approximate/subject to error.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Gifford, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Gifford renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

