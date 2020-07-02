All apartments in Gateway
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

11530 Villa Grand

11530 Villa Grand · (239) 994-3392
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11530 Villa Grand, Gateway, FL 33913

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1101 · Avail. now

$1,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
You'll feel right at home in this 3/2 ground floor condo in Royal Greens at Gateway! This move-in ready home features a spacious living room, dining room and kitchen with a breakfast bar, raised panel wood cabinets, walk-in closets, and a screened lanai. Royal Greens at Gateway is ideally situated close to South west Florida Intl airport and really does have it all! Numerous golf courses, marinas and a host of shopping and dining options. Excellent transport links from the International Airport and Interstate 75 make Fort Myers easily accessible to visitors from around the world. Local residents will find Royal greens at gateway convenient for good local schools and colleges, excellent medical care and major local employers including Gartner, Comcast and Sony.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11530 Villa Grand have any available units?
11530 Villa Grand has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 11530 Villa Grand currently offering any rent specials?
11530 Villa Grand is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11530 Villa Grand pet-friendly?
No, 11530 Villa Grand is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gateway.
Does 11530 Villa Grand offer parking?
No, 11530 Villa Grand does not offer parking.
Does 11530 Villa Grand have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11530 Villa Grand does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11530 Villa Grand have a pool?
No, 11530 Villa Grand does not have a pool.
Does 11530 Villa Grand have accessible units?
No, 11530 Villa Grand does not have accessible units.
Does 11530 Villa Grand have units with dishwashers?
No, 11530 Villa Grand does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11530 Villa Grand have units with air conditioning?
No, 11530 Villa Grand does not have units with air conditioning.
