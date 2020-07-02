11530 Villa Grand

Amenities

You'll feel right at home in this 3/2 ground floor condo in Royal Greens at Gateway! This move-in ready home features a spacious living room, dining room and kitchen with a breakfast bar, raised panel wood cabinets, walk-in closets, and a screened lanai. Royal Greens at Gateway is ideally situated close to South west Florida Intl airport and really does have it all! Numerous golf courses, marinas and a host of shopping and dining options. Excellent transport links from the International Airport and Interstate 75 make Fort Myers easily accessible to visitors from around the world. Local residents will find Royal greens at gateway convenient for good local schools and colleges, excellent medical care and major local employers including Gartner, Comcast and Sony.