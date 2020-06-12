/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
32 Furnished Apartments for rent in Lady Lake, FL
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Orange Blossom Gardens
1 Unit Available
1132 Avenida De Las Casas
1132 Avenida De Las Casas, Lady Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,570
1575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Seasonal Fully Furnished Rental - 1 Bedroom - 21/2 Bath - Townhome Just Off Of Spanish Springs Town Square - 2 Story Town Home Just a Short Walk To Spanish Springs Town Square.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Orange Blossom Gardens
1 Unit Available
1110 West Boone Court The Village of Country Club Hills
1110 West Boone Court, Lady Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1767 sqft
Off Season - 55+ Community. Fully furnished turn key manufactured 2BR 2BA single family home within walking distance of the Orange Blossom Gardens Country Club & Golf Course. Large open floor plan, extra large Master Bedroom suite.
1 of 60
Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
Orange Blossom Gardens
1 Unit Available
706 Bolivar Street
706 Bolivar Street, Lady Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1248 sqft
Annual Rental - 2 bedroom 2 Bath Home - Furnished Or Un-furnished - The Villages Florida -Resort Style Living - Annual Rental - 2 Bedroom - 2 Bath - Un-furnished Home - Close to Spanish Springs and recreational activities.
Results within 1 mile of Lady Lake
1 of 17
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
404 Amaya Ave
404 Amaya Avenue, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1477 sqft
Long Term - MOVE IN READY! Make this Beauregard Courtyard Villa your home. Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bathroom villa with 1.5 car garage. FULLY furnished for a ready to live home. Birdcage covered porch with a hot tub. Extra seating area beside the home.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
615 DELGADO AVENUE
615 Delgado Avenue, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1094 sqft
Delightful furnished two bedroom two bath courtyard villa with a golf cart included.
1 of 11
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
11405 SE 177TH STREET
11405 Southeast 177th Street, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1032 sqft
Located in the gated community of Stonecrest. Home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Nice enclosed lanai with no rear neighbors. Comes completely furnished with washer and dryer in garage. Cable and wifi included. 3 month minimum lease.
Results within 5 miles of Lady Lake
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7799 SE 168th Lone Oak Loop
7799 Southeast 168th Lone Oak Loop, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1934 sqft
7799 SE 168th Lone Oak Loop Available 07/01/20 3BR/2BA Seasonal Rental Home in The Village of Calumet Grove w/Golf Cart - Enjoy the warm Florida weather in this beautiful 3BR/2BA Golf-Front, Gardenia model home in The Village of Calumet Grove.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Village of Tamarind Grove
1 Unit Available
2035 Countrywind Ct.
2035 Countrywind Court, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1398 sqft
Available April - 3BR/2BA Seasonal in Southern Star Villas - -AVAILABLE APRIL 2020 -3BR/2BA Seasonal Rental in The Village Tamarind Grove/Southern Star Villas -Location Location! Retreat to this beautiful 3BR/2BA Villa in the Village of Tamarind
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3850 Navel Lane
3850 Navel Lane, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$980
960 sqft
Long Term - 2 bedroom 2 bath with 1 car carport. Fully furnished home ready for you to move in! Water is included in rent. Rent: $980 Security Deposit: $1050 Technology Fee: $20 monthly No Pets Allowed (RLNE5778850)
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2154 Estevez Dr
2154 Estevez Drive, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1121 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Patio Villa in Vera Cruz. Perfect Location Minutes to Spanish Springs Town Square (1.75 miles). Within walking distance to El Santiago Village Recreation Center(.6 miles) Fully Furnished.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6091 Manion Ter
6091 Manion Ter, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1266 sqft
This Beautiful home is located in The Villages, Monarch Groves neighborhood. Surrounded by beautiful waterways and pathways. Near the Riverbend Recreation Center, Rupert Canine Park, and Swallowtail Recreation Area.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
14432 SE 143rd Ter
14432 Southeast 143rd Terrace, Marion County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2352 sqft
*High End, 4 Bedroom/3 Bath, Recently Renovated Rental on Beautiful Lake Weir* Seasonal/Short-Term: $4,500 per month -or- 7 night minimum: $300 per night. No Smoking. No Pets. Call or Book Today at www.marioncountyflvacationrentals.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1135 SANTA CRUZ DRIVE
1135 Santa Cruz Drive, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1146 sqft
Really nice long term rental available now. This courtyard villa is in a great location. So close to everything, shopping, dining, nightly entertainment, gas stations and banking facilities. Partially furnished.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2498 UTICA WAY
2498 Utica Way, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1156 sqft
2/2 Colony Patio Villa in the Lovely Village of Lynnhaven. Vaulted ceilings and tile and laminate through the entire home. Completely furnished with everything you would need to move in.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2315 KENILWORTH PLACE
2315 Kenilworth Place, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1108 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! This furnished/turnkey 2/2 Callaway Cabana Villa is ready to move in. Located in Ezell Villas in the Village of Tall Trees, which is between 466 and 466-A.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2107 KERWOOD LOOP
2107 Kerwood Loop, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1135 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY FOR LONG TERM FURNISHED AND IN A GREAT LOCATION Beautiful ranch home in the center of the Villages. VILLAGE OF AMELIA CLOSE TO LAKE SUMTER Two bedroom two bath home. Non smoking. Laminate, carpet and vinyl.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1501 LAS PACOS COURT
1501 Las Pacos Court, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1148 sqft
Fully Furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath home that is move in ready - bring only your tooth brush and clothes! Short Term lease only ready for immediate occupancy. This home is in the perfect location and close to everything. Spanish Springs is only 2.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3489 CAMBRIA CIRCLE
3489 Cambria Circle, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1188 sqft
GREAT LOCATION AND GREAT LONG TERM RATE - VILLAS OF FERNANDINA Completely furnished Two bedroom two bath cabot cove patio villa, just darling on the inside, great location close to 466 and Wedgewood Lane pet friendly with appropriate fee.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3406 FORSYTHE TERRACE
3406 Forsythe Terrace, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1218 sqft
Darling 2/2 ranch home in great location completely furnished This home has a one car garage but room for a golf cart.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2230 WELCOME WAY
2230 Welcome Way, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,850
1488 sqft
Must see this fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath plus den designer home. This is your home away from home. This property is located only minutes from Spanish Springs and Lake Sumter Landing.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2121 BARBOSA COURT
2121 Barbarosa Court, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1513 sqft
PERFECT WINTER RETREAT IN THE VILLAGES! This BEAUTIFUL 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath "Whispering Pine" features a Den and comes completely "Turn Key" Furnished! AVAILABLE January, February and March of 2021.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1674 OSPREY AVENUE
1674 Osprey Avenue, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1188 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL!! Must see this fully furnished pet friendly patio villa for ONLY 3850 plus tax for a whole months stay. This is your home away from home. This property is located only minutes from Lake Sumter Landing.
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1309 CAMERO DRIVE
1309 Camero Drive, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1620 sqft
New Short Term Rental Special for March and April 2020. Must see this beautiful fully furnished 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House. This is your home away from home. This property is located only minutes from Spanish Springs and Lake Sumter Landing.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3496 AMELIA AVENUE
3496 Amelia Avenue, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1156 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL!! Must see this fully furnished pet friendly patio villa This is your home away from home. This property is located only minutes from Lake Sumter Landing and Spanish Springs and very close to shopping and dining.
