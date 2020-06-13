Apartment List
/
FL
/
fuller heights
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:17 AM

35 Apartments for rent in Fuller Heights, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with... Read Guide >

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
Imperial Lakes
1 Unit Available
456 Oaklanding Boulevard
456 Oak Landing Blvd, Fuller Heights, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
5000 sqft
456 Oak Landing Blvd - Pool Home - 4 BR's (6 Br's) - 3 Full bathrooms, over 5,000 Sq. Ft. of Living.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Imperial Lakes
1 Unit Available
6130 Topher Trl
6130 Topher Trail, Fuller Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
662 sqft
Two bedroom, one bath condo in Fairwoods with golf course views. Ceramic tile throughout, fully furnished. Refrigerator, range, range hood, dishwasher and microwave oven. Stackable full size clothes washer and dryer in interior laundry closet.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Imperial Lakes
1 Unit Available
6110 Topher Trl
6110 Topher Trail, Fuller Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
945 sqft
Seasonal rental rates from $1,200 to $2,000 per month. Corporate and Vacation rental condo located in the Fairwoods Condos within the Imperial Lakes Golf Community.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Imperial Lakes
1 Unit Available
5225 Imperial Lakes Blvd Apt 40
5225 Imperial Lakes Boulevard, Fuller Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1038 sqft
Seasonal rental rates from $1,600 to $2,400 per month. Corporate and Vacation rental condo located in the Double Eagle community within the Imperial Lakes Golf Community.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Imperial Lakes
1 Unit Available
4260 Creekwood Ln
4260 Creekwood Lane, Fuller Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1819 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in gated Creek Woods neighborhood within Imperial Lakes Golf Community. Private fenced back yard with spa and outdoor dining. You will enjoy the privacy and lush setting this home offers.
Results within 1 mile of Fuller Heights
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is minutes from area freeways and the park. Community amenities include poolside cabanas, an outdoor kitchen and resident game room. Tot play area and bark park available. Spacious interiors with updated features.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3284 Sanoma Dr
3284 Sanoma Drive, Willow Oak, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1752 sqft
Beautiful South Lakeland home!! This lovely 4 bedroom 2 bath split plan home has a 2 car garage, a screened in patio. Cathedral ceiling in the living room and a breakfast bar in the kitchen create a nice open feeling.
Results within 5 miles of Fuller Heights
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
19 Units Available
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,127
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1260 sqft
Luxury apartments and town homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Resort community offers concierge service, business center, game room, pool, and gym. Excellent location near Cobb Theater and Lakeside Village Shops.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Oakbridge
12 Units Available
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,053
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1400 sqft
Searching for an apartment that offers a convenient location, quality upgrades, plentiful amenities and a team that really cares about your satisfaction? Then look no further for your Lakeland apartment than Willowbrooke at Lakeland.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
618 El Camino Real South
618 El Camino Real South, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1362 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Lakeland FL is now available.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Carillon Lakes
1 Unit Available
3840 Serenade Ln
3840 Serenade Lane, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1863 sqft
Carillon Lakes, Gated Community , 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Second Floor Condo over looking Tennis Courts. Play Ground and Club House.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
5939 HIGH GLEN DRIVE
5939 High Glen Drive, Lakeland Highlands, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2173 sqft
Newly renovated 4 bedrooms, 3 bathroom pool home with triple split plan. 4th bedroom has en suite bathroom, with a separate living room and kitchenette for an attached mother in law suite.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Eaglebrooke
1 Unit Available
7016 CASCADES COURT
7016 Cascades Court, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2261 sqft
Beautiful, single-family home located on a quiet cul-de-sac in Eaglebrooke, a gated golf course community. After you enter the house, you will see a formal living and dining room with lovely maple wood floors.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
314 LAKE HARRIS DRIVE
314 Lake Harris Drive, Lakeland Highlands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1235 sqft
South Lakeland BRAND NEW Two-Story Duplex with Lake View. Completed in 2020 this home has two bedrooms upstairs each with a private bathroom. The open kitchen and family have the latest designer finishes.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Eaglebrooke
1 Unit Available
814 S WHISPER WOODS DRIVE
814 Whisper Woods Dr, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3875 sqft
WELCOME HOME - this spectacular 4 bedroom 4 bath Pool home is meticulous! Featuring gleaming hard wood floors, gas fireplace a wonderful pool/patio area with outdoor kitchen, along with a very large game room for family fun.

1 of 43

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Carillon Lakes
1 Unit Available
4254 Whistlewood Cir
4254 Whistlewood Circle, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1412 sqft
Beautiful house for rent in guard gated community - Property Id: 147014 You'll love this charming home in the sought-after Carillon Lakes Community.
Results within 10 miles of Fuller Heights
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
6 Units Available
Century Lakehouse
3003 S Frontage Rd, Plant City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,266
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,738
1521 sqft
Welcome to Century Lakehouse, Plant City's premier luxury apartment home community! Century Lakehouse was designed with you in mind. Situated on lake-front property, our community offers the best view.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Edgewood
12 Units Available
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$928
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,226
1300 sqft
Open floor plans with screened patios and balconies. Washer and dryer connections. Two swimming pools, an outdoor playground and dog park on premises. Clubhouse and business center.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Village at Lake Highland
2150 Lake Highland Blvd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$965
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1217 sqft
Discover a resort lifestyle you only dreamed of until now. Impeccable grounds compliment the picturesque, village atmosphere in this elegant apartment home community.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Madison Park Road
2120 Village Park Rd, Plant City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,180
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,446
1290 sqft
Newly renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments include full-size washer/dryer, new kitchen appliances, brushed nickel finishes and wood vinyl flooring. Community has a pool, recreation courts and dog park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
Century Ariva
5190 Ariva Blvd, Highland City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1379 sqft
Century Ariva Apartments welcomes you home to experience resort-style living every day. Ideally located in Lakeland, Florida, Century Ariva has it all - from simple pleasures to ultimate luxuries.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southwest Lakeland
13 Units Available
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This fantastic community has seen significant upgrades and is just minutes from golf courses, restaurants, and shops. On-site pool and park area. Homes offer vinyl wood plank flooring, raised-panel cabinet doors, and modern appliances.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Plantation at Walden Lake
1400 Plantation Blvd, Plant City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,431
1170 sqft
Quiet community located close to shopping, fine dining and entertainment. One, two and three bedroom floor plans with plush carpeting, breakfast bars and large closets. Pool with sun deck, playgorund and storage units.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
4 Units Available
Fountain Place
1350 N Wilson Ave, Bartow, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1035 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments located along the Fort Fraser Trail and close to shopping and dining. Community features reserved parking, extra storage and outdoor pool and deck.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Fuller Heights, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Fuller Heights renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Fuller Heights 2 BedroomsFuller Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFuller Heights 3 BedroomsFuller Heights Apartments with Balcony
Fuller Heights Apartments with GarageFuller Heights Apartments with ParkingFuller Heights Apartments with Pool
Fuller Heights Apartments with Washer-DryerFuller Heights Dog Friendly ApartmentsFuller Heights Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLMinneola, FLOldsmar, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL
Gibsonton, FLMeadow Woods, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLEagle Lake, FLBloomingdale, FLLoughman, FLMascotte, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLSebring, FLPoinciana, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa