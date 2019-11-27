All apartments in Fuller Heights
Find more places like 4260 Creekwood Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fuller Heights, FL
/
4260 Creekwood Ln
Last updated November 27 2019 at 8:45 AM

4260 Creekwood Ln

4260 Creekwood Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fuller Heights
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4260 Creekwood Ln, Fuller Heights, FL 33860
Imperial Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in gated Creek Woods neighborhood within Imperial Lakes Golf Community. Private fenced back yard with spa and outdoor dining. You will enjoy the privacy and lush setting this home offers. Completely updated and remodeled, this home offers all the amenities you need.Seasonal rental rates from $1,600 to $2,600 per month. Corporate and Vacation rental condo located in the Double Eagle community within the Imperial Lakes Golf Community. Close to grocery shopping center, restaurants, within 35 minute drive to Tampa and 45 minute drive to Disney & Universal attractions. King-sized bed in the master bedroom, queen-sized bed in second bedroom, two twin beds in third bedroom. Digital cable TV and wireless internet are included. Phone service is not included. Screened-in patio, golf course community, washer/dryer in unit, two car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4260 Creekwood Ln have any available units?
4260 Creekwood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fuller Heights, FL.
What amenities does 4260 Creekwood Ln have?
Some of 4260 Creekwood Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4260 Creekwood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4260 Creekwood Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4260 Creekwood Ln pet-friendly?
No, 4260 Creekwood Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fuller Heights.
Does 4260 Creekwood Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4260 Creekwood Ln offers parking.
Does 4260 Creekwood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4260 Creekwood Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4260 Creekwood Ln have a pool?
No, 4260 Creekwood Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4260 Creekwood Ln have accessible units?
No, 4260 Creekwood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4260 Creekwood Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4260 Creekwood Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 4260 Creekwood Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4260 Creekwood Ln has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fuller Heights 2 BedroomsFuller Heights 3 Bedrooms
Fuller Heights Apartments with BalconyFuller Heights Dog Friendly Apartments
Fuller Heights Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLMinneola, FLOldsmar, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL
Gibsonton, FLMeadow Woods, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLEagle Lake, FLBloomingdale, FLLoughman, FLMascotte, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLSebring, FLPoinciana, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa