Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This home is one of a kind! It features an open floor plan and plenty of living space and natural light. The modern kitchen has updated appliances, tile counters and ample cabinet space. The inviting living room has wide windows. Behind the home is a screened patio, perfect for entertaining and cooking out. This home won’t last long, apply online today!