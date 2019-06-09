All apartments in Fruit Cove
4413 North Pennycress Place

Location

4413 North Pennycress Place, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
4413 North Pennycress Place Available 07/15/19 4 BR 2BA in Julington Creek Plantation Rental, Screened Lanai, Partially Fenced Yard, Formal Dining Room, Office/Den Space - This is a great 4 bedroom 2 bath home in the Julington Creek Plantation community. As you enter the home there are 2 rooms that immediately open up to the entry. To the left is a formal living room that can also be used as an office space with built-in shelving. To the right is the formal dining room with a doorway leading to the kitchen. The kitchen is massive, lots of counter top space, cabinet space and a center island. Kitchen appliances include a flat top stove/oven, built in microwave, side by side fridge with ice and water in the door, and also a dishwasher. The kitchen counter top has breakfast bar space that flows into the family room.

The family room has a cozy fireplace and an entertainment nook. The guest bedrooms are located on the opposite side of the home from the master bedroom. The master bedroom features a his and hers closet. The master bath has an extended vanity top, large garden tub and separate stand up shower. The bedroom area is spacious with tray ceilings. The back of the house has a closed in bonus room that leads to the spacious fenced in backyard. Washer and dryer hook up only.

Resident will have access to all of the Julington Creek Plantation amenities: Pool Center, Fitness Center, Basketball Courts, Tennis Courts, Skate Park, Golfing, etc. This is a great home that you don't want to miss!

Pets are welcome, 2 pet max, no aggressive breeds
Pet application fee $100.00
Pet rent applies contact agent for details.

Pets Welcome! additional pet fees may apply. Ask agent. No dangerous breeds.

Showings must be scheduled 24 hours in advance. Schedule your showing soon.

HOA Registration and fees may be applicable - please ask Agent.

Lease fee $100.00

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies
*$12.50 Liability Insurance Fee Applies

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

