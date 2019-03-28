Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed online portal pet friendly

413 Southern Branch Drive Available 05/11/19 Beautiful townhome in St Johns County! - **AVAILABLE MAY 11th, 2019**



Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in St Johns County. Located in the desirable Southern Creek subdivision in Julington Creek. This townhome has and eat-in kitchen and all tile flooring downstairs and carpet upstairs. A-rated school districts and 5 star amenities!



Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease. Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



