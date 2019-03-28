All apartments in Fruit Cove
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:49 PM

413 Southern Branch Drive

413 Southern Branch Lane · No Longer Available
Location

413 Southern Branch Lane, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
online portal
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
online portal
pet friendly
413 Southern Branch Drive Available 05/11/19 Beautiful townhome in St Johns County! - **AVAILABLE MAY 11th, 2019**

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in St Johns County. Located in the desirable Southern Creek subdivision in Julington Creek. This townhome has and eat-in kitchen and all tile flooring downstairs and carpet upstairs. A-rated school districts and 5 star amenities!

Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease. Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

(RLNE2918645)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

