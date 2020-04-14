All apartments in Fruit Cove
Find more places like 340 TROPICAL TRCE W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fruit Cove, FL
/
340 TROPICAL TRCE W
Last updated April 14 2020 at 6:24 AM

340 TROPICAL TRCE W

340 West Tropical Trace · (904) 708-7745
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fruit Cove
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

340 West Tropical Trace, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1415 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**AVAILABLE NOW**Nice 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent in Julington Creek Plantation! Enjoy all the 5 star amenities of Julington Creek Plantation! This home features close to 1,700 sq. ft. of living space and has nice laminate wood flooring throughout the entire home. Living room, dining room combination. Living room has cozy fireplace. Nice size master bedroom. Master bathroom has dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in shower. Great size backyard and covered patio! Washer/dryer connections. Tenant is responsible for lawncare. Small Pets are welcomed upon approval and with a pet fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 TROPICAL TRCE W have any available units?
340 TROPICAL TRCE W has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 340 TROPICAL TRCE W have?
Some of 340 TROPICAL TRCE W's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 TROPICAL TRCE W currently offering any rent specials?
340 TROPICAL TRCE W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 TROPICAL TRCE W pet-friendly?
Yes, 340 TROPICAL TRCE W is pet friendly.
Does 340 TROPICAL TRCE W offer parking?
No, 340 TROPICAL TRCE W does not offer parking.
Does 340 TROPICAL TRCE W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 340 TROPICAL TRCE W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 TROPICAL TRCE W have a pool?
No, 340 TROPICAL TRCE W does not have a pool.
Does 340 TROPICAL TRCE W have accessible units?
No, 340 TROPICAL TRCE W does not have accessible units.
Does 340 TROPICAL TRCE W have units with dishwashers?
No, 340 TROPICAL TRCE W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 340 TROPICAL TRCE W have units with air conditioning?
No, 340 TROPICAL TRCE W does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 340 TROPICAL TRCE W?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fruit Cove 2 BedroomsFruit Cove 3 Bedrooms
Fruit Cove Apartments with Washer-DryerFruit Cove Cheap Places
Fruit Cove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL
Starke, FLAsbury Lake, FLFlagler Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity