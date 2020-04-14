340 TROPICAL TRCE W

Amenities

**AVAILABLE NOW**Nice 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent in Julington Creek Plantation! Enjoy all the 5 star amenities of Julington Creek Plantation! This home features close to 1,700 sq. ft. of living space and has nice laminate wood flooring throughout the entire home. Living room, dining room combination. Living room has cozy fireplace. Nice size master bedroom. Master bathroom has dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in shower. Great size backyard and covered patio! Washer/dryer connections. Tenant is responsible for lawncare. Small Pets are welcomed upon approval and with a pet fee