323 TATE LN

Amenities

granite counters stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities

**AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN**Stunning 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in St Johns county- Mill Creek Plantation community! This spacious home was built in 2016 and boasts almost 2,600 sq. ft. of living space. This home has a great open concept floorplan. The living room is huge and has beautiful coffered ceilings and an electric fireplace. Separate formal dining room with coffered ceiling as well. The gourmet kitchen is top notch with a large island, beautiful tall 42' dark cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Breakfast nook located right off kitchen as well. 3 guest bedrooms and 2 full guest baths. Half bath located off kitchen. Master bedroom is a great size and has a nice bay window and tray ceiling.