furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 AM
189 Furnished Apartments for rent in Fountainebleau, FL
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fontainbleau East
2 Units Available
175 Fontainebleau Blvd
175 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
BEAUTIFUL BUILDING WITH AMAZING AMENITIES!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Fontainebleau Park West
1 Unit Available
10244 NW 9th St Cir
10244 Northwest 9th Street Circle, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Nice completely Furnished Condo at West Fontaine. 2 bedroom and 2 bath and mezzanine to be used as 3 bedroom. Community with a lot of amenities: tennis court, pool, gym, ect.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
230 NW 109th Ave
230 NW 109th Ave, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
RENTAL OPTION FOR A YEAR AND ALSO QUARTERLY/SEASONAL ROOM ****FOR A STUDENT ONLY***, TO SHARE IN A CONDO TOWNHOUSE 2 FLOOR BRAND NEW IN THE BEST PLACE , CENTURY PARK WEST NEXT TO FLAGLER AND FIU.
Last updated June 14 at 12:28am
Doral Landings East
20 Units Available
The Palms of Doral
5611 NW 112th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,529
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1432 sqft
You will find lush accommodations at the Palms of Doral. Each home features luxury touches such as Berber carpet, crown molding and walk-in closets. Easy access to downtown Miami and the airport.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Village of Merrick Park
34 Units Available
Gables Ponce
310 Granello Ave, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,735
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
1153 sqft
Gables Ponce is a pet-friendly apartment community that offers a variety of floor plans. Each unit features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors and extra storage.
Last updated June 14 at 12:10am
51 Units Available
AMLI 8800
8800 Doral Blvd, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,526
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,089
1220 sqft
Modern apartments with Italian cabinetry, deep soaking tubs and framed vanity mirrors. Amenities include multiple fitness centers and a heated saltwater pool. Just steps from Doral Central Park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:55am
24 Units Available
AMLI Doral
11481 NW 41st St, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,639
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,437
1331 sqft
Amli Doral sits in downtown Doral, close to the Miami International Airport and Florida International University. Units offer stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and ranges.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Coral Gables Section
11 Units Available
Gables Grand Plaza Apartments
353 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,843
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,164
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1312 sqft
Luxury community near I-95, US 1 and I-836. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry, granite countertops and extra storage. Community features include a pool, game room, and clubhouse. Garage available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Windsor at Doral
4401 NW 87th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,685
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1342 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,665
1567 sqft
Community in tropical resort environment just minutes from the Miami International Mall. Community has pet park and spa, lakefront pool and outdoor hammock lounge. Units feature stainless steel appliances, kitchen islands and tile floors.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Village of Merrick Park
7 Units Available
The Residences At Merrick Park
4251 Salzedo St, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,785
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,266
1768 sqft
Community is pet friendly and has conference center with smart TVs. Located steps from shopping and dining like Crave and Mariposa. Apartments have granite countertops, washer, dryer and a separate dining room.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Riviera
86 Units Available
The Residences at Thesis
1340 South Dixie Highway, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,870
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Douglas
1 Unit Available
119 Menores Ave
119 Menores Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,200
Location! Location! Location! Tastefully remodeled cozy studio in Coral Gables in one of the most desired areas of Miami. Right off of Ponce de Leon. Great opportunity for a couple, single professional or students.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Douglas
1 Unit Available
1650 Galiano St. #409
1650 Galiano St, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Village Park - Luxurious Gables unit - Luxurious, boutique building with wonderful city views, secure two tandem underground parking spaces, well maintained gym and pool areas! Quiet street, in the heart of Coral Gables right off of 37th Ave,
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coral Way
1 Unit Available
3760 Bird Rd
3760 Southwest 40th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,775
Live in the Brand New Development Modera Douglas Station Building with state of the art amenities. This beautiful one bedroom unit will not last.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Miami
3 Units Available
2211 Ludlam Rd
2211 Ludlam Rd, West Miami, FL
Studio
$1,290
1 Bedroom
$1,545
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful building with amazing amenities!! Low move in costs!! Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information! Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information! New building - starting at $99 deposit with approved credit, you don't
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2 Units Available
10440 NW 61st St
10440 Northwest 61st Street, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,660
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
Beautiful building with amazing amenities!! Low move in costs!! Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information! Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information! New building - starting at $300 deposit with approved credit, you don't
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
3 Units Available
8870 NW 36th St
8870 Doral Boulevard, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,378
1 Bedroom
$1,453
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T NEED SOCIAL FOR RENT.
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
South Miami
1 Unit Available
7341 Sw 67th Ct
7341 Southwest 67th Court, South Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,400
2 sqft
Monthly vacation/seasonal rental. 5 star listing. Contact landlord direct for discount.Can be rented Weekly for $1,950Beautiful 1970s home completely redone, private backyard with swimming pool. Private gate, lots of space. Maid service provided.
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1011 Sw 139th Ct
1011 Southwest 139th Court, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
850 sqft
Fully furnished, tastefully decorated house in the Tamiami Area. Just 10 minutes to Dolphin and International Malls. Easy access to SR-836 and Floridas Turnpike. Walking distance to restaurants, shops, grocery stores and L.A. Fitness
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
11312 NW 44 TER
11312 Northwest 44th Terrace, Doral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Magnificent 4-bedroom estate home in the desirable Doral area.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
5625 NW 109th Ave
5625 Northwest 109th Avenue, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful 3/2 in the heart of Doral ! Near all major shopping and turnpike. 2 Assigned parking, 24 gate complex with roaming security and camera. Ready to move in. Partially furnished. Great Schools !
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Riviera
1 Unit Available
6580 Santona St
6580 Santona Street, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,345
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Location! Location! Location! Spacious FURNISHED studio in Coral Gables. 6 month rental! Near the University of Miami. Open Floor plan, large closets with extra storage, laminate wood floors, screened balcony. 1 parking spot and 2 pools.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
4520 NW 107th Ave
4520 Northwest 107th Avenue, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AMAZING FULLY FURNISHED APARTMENT!!! WITH A LAKE VIEW 1BED 1BATH - BEAUTIFUL UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS WITH REMODELED INTERIOR - MANY INTERESTING AMENITIES INSIDE THE COMPLEX- BBQ, FITNESS CENTER, POOL, GATED COMMUNITY AND GUARD 24/7.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
5300 NW 87th Ave
5300 Northwest 87th Avenue, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2070 sqft
This is a beautiful Townhouse Villa, 3 bedroom / 4 full bathroom. Fully Furnished, stainless steel appliances, with all utilities included!! Resort style leaving ! with access to all of the amenities and services offered at the Provident Doral.
