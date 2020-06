Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large Ranch Home - Offering a home in centrally located in the heart of Fort Walton Beach, this home's cozy living room features hardwood flooring and a gorgeous fireplace. The kitchen feature's stainless steel appliances, oversized custom cabinets and a gorgeous backsplash, the dining area located off of the kitchen. The large back screened in patio is an additional living space all its own. This oversized patio is features lush mature landscaping and is an entertainers dream. This home is located between both Air Force Bases.



(RLNE5075025)