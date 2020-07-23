Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:00 AM

8 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fort Walton Beach, FL

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Fort Walton Beach offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
10 Units Available
Arium Emerald Isle
214 Racetrack Rd NW, Fort Walton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
663 sqft
Arium Emerald Isle is a luxury apartment complex on the Emerald Coast near Elgin Air Force Base. Furnished corporate apartments available. Spacious floor plans and designer interiors.

1 of 8

Last updated July 8 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
East Miracle Strip
14 SW 1st Street
14 First St SW, Fort Walton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$765
530 sqft
MOVE IN READY!! Conveniently located near downtown Fort Walton Beach.Tile in living area and new carpet in bedroom. There is a community pool!! Contact our office to schedule a showing.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Walton Beach

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
209 W Miracle Strip Pkwy D
209 East Miracle Strip Parkway, Mary Esther, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
550 sqft
Unit D Available 08/01/20 Second floor small nice and clean - Property Id: 210080 Private Second floor Small clean safe one mile east of hurlburt AFB gate on Hwy 98 this a waterfront complex.
Results within 10 miles of Fort Walton Beach
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 12:32 AM
12 Units Available
Sea Glass
4320 Commons Dr, Destin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,501
743 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations. Our management office will remain open to serve our residents.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
20 Units Available
The Preserve at Henderson Beach
4131 Commons Dr W, Destin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,384
781 sqft
Resort-style living in the heart of the city. Outstanding amenities including hardwood floors, modern stainless steel appliances and large floor plans. On-site pool, internet cafe, coffee bar and 24-hour fitness center. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 23 at 06:20 AM
23 Units Available
Venue Emerald Coast
4211 Commons Dr W, Destin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
824 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments in Destin boast spacious floor plans, a saltwater pool and an outdoor kitchen. Within walking distance of a range of shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
113 Units Available
Downtown Destin
Vintage Destin
2004 98 Palms Blvd, Destin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
739 sqft
Now Offering 1/2 Month Free and $99 App/Admin Fee for 1x1 Floorplans only

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4000 Dancing Cloud Court Unit 12
4000 Dancing Cloud Court, Okaloosa County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
745 sqft
Newly Remodeled 1B/1B Unfurnished Condo near Beach in the Heart of Destin! - Second floor unit with new laminate flooring throughout! Private balcony with large outside storage closet. Rent includes FREE Extended Basic Cable and NO Trash Fee.
City Guide for Fort Walton Beach, FL

"A lifetime has come and gone measured by weekends / Visiting the place her heart has always been / One day she'll say goodbye to the life she knows / And live forever on the Emerald Coast." - Gene Mitchell, "Forever on the Emerald Coast"

With a motto like "City on the Move!" being used alongside a name like "The Sonic City", it's clear that Fort Walton Beach is a place that's characterized by hustle and bustle. Finding an apartment in any city can sometimes bring to mind those classic cartoon scenes where the uber-competitive hero and 2-3 others pull a frontrunner backwards only to get dragged down after getting a hand on the treasure themselves. Since Fort Walton Beach is home to 19,000 while doubling as a vacation hotspot, apartment hunting here can get tricky. Don't worry! We'll tell you what you need to know as you search for accommodations. It's true. Spending Forever on the Emerald Coast is just a short read away. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Fort Walton Beach, FL

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Fort Walton Beach offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.

There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.

If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in Fort Walton Beach, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.

Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.

