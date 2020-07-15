Apartment List
/
FL
/
fort walton beach
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:13 PM

35 Apartments for rent in Fort Walton Beach, FL with garages

Fort Walton Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break... Read Guide >

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Kenwod
630 NE Golf Course Drive
630 Golf Course Dr NE, Fort Walton Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1717 sqft
AVAIL: 8/12. Flexible S/D = to 1 months rent can be broken up in 2 monthly installments if qualified. Pets allowed upon Owners approval & w/ a $250-500 non-refundable pet fee depending on pets.

1 of 46

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Northwest
139 Alabama Ave NW
139 Alabama Avenue Northwest, Fort Walton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2021 sqft
You will be hard pressed to find a nicer home that 139 Alabama Avenue NW, Fort Walton Beach, FL. 32548. Available August 1, 2020, this like new 2011 built 2021 sqft home sits on a beautiful shaded street in the heart of Fort Walton.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Beal Parkway
17 SE Shell Avenue
17 Shell Ave SE, Fort Walton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1260 sqft
Available for move-in on August 7!This townhouse offers a great floor plan, perfect for entertaining! You'll love the updated flooring throughout the home- NO CARPET! Downstairs you'll find an open floor plan with clear site lines from the kitchen

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Oakland
409 NW Adam Street
409 Adam St NW, Fort Walton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1162 sqft
Sorry No Pets Beautiful Home in central FWB - close to schools, shopping and both Military Bases.This two story home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac with ample parking and 1 car garage.Vaulted ceiling in living area and Master Bedroom downstairs.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Walton Beach

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2397 Placid Drive
2397 Placid Drive, Ocean City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2132 sqft
Shopping for a long term rental in Fort Walton Beach? Check out this incredible 3BR/3BA townhome on Garnier Bayou. Unfurnished and rental ready, this great space offers mesmerizing bay views and even comes with a dock and boat slip.

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1606 Trent Street
1606 Trent Street, Wright, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1964 sqft
Available on August 1!Spacious home in Emerald Village with prime location just minutes from Hurlburt Field and beautiful white sand beaches! Open floor plan with 3 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, PLUS A BONUS ROOM!High ceilings captivate this

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
716 Randall Roberts Road
716 Randall Roberts Road, Wright, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2118 sqft
Location, Location, and Location! Don't get stuck in traffic on 98!Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home with private office (office could be 4th bedroom).

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1017 Creel Street
1017 Creel Street, Wright, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1425 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom town home with one car garage. This town home is located between Eglin Air Force Base and Hurlburt Field. The master bedroom is located downstairs.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
811 Hayley Marie Court
811 Hayley Marie Court, Wright, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1339 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath town home for rent! Located in Fort Walton Beach, this complex is one block away from local dining, shopping, and Wal-Mart Super Center. Less than 15 miles away from Hurlburt Field. Kitchen features tile and all appliances.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
682 Randall Roberts Road
682 Randall Roberts Road, Wright, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2080 sqft
This lovely home is right out the back gate to Hurlburt Field in Emerald Village! This is a very well maintained home with tile and wood flooring throughout; carpet in spare bedrooms.

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
216 Priscilla Drive
216 Priscilla Drive, Ocean City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1600 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated Home with POOL. Relax NO MOWING here!! Landscape maintenance and pool maintenance included with rent payment. Lushly Landscaped 3BR/2BA home in friendly, walking neighborhood. Open Floor Plan. Wood grain TILE floors through out.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Walton Beach

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Shalimar Pointe
903 Shalimar Cove
903 Shalimar Cove, Lake Lorraine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2306 sqft
This unique 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home offers an attached 2 car garage along with driveway parking and is located on the golf course at Shalimar Pointe in Shalimar.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4 Flamenco Street
4 Flamenco Street, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,720
1829 sqft
As you enter the foyer through the covered front porch, you are greeted by the dining room that features upgraded lighting. As you continue, you will enter the kitchen which boasts custom cabinetry w/ crown molding, 3 cm.

1 of 14

Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
920 Lawton Court
920 Lawton Court, Wright, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1379 sqft
Two story 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located on a cul-de-sac. All tile downstairs, carpet upstairs (all 3 bedrooms located upstairs). Two car garage. Fenced in yard. Pets not negotiable. Available 5-11-20.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Port Dixie
12 Tall Pines Trail
12 Tall Pines Trail, Lake Lorraine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1313 sqft
Located in Shalimar, single story 3 bedroom (with additional bonus room)1.5 bath home. Fenced backyard, and 1 car garage. Please contact our office to schedule a showing. Available 7-15-20. Owner has requested no pets.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Port Dixie
20 9Th Street
20 9th St, Lake Lorraine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1760 sqft
Beautiful three bedroom, two bath home in great condition. As you walk inside you will notice the neutral walls, recessed lighting, and large living room.

1 of 45

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
455 RANKIN RD
455 Rankin Road, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2498 sqft
Private Waterfront community setting. This bright and open home has high ceilings, crown moldings with recessed lighting, granite countertops, marble floors & oak cabinets. Gas fireplace, range and hot water heater.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
2128 Wilderness Path
2128 Wilderness Path, Wright, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1218 sqft
Available 07/22/20 Beautiful Renovated Home close to Hurlburt & Eglin - Property Id: 58052 Stunning, completely renovated home close to Eglin AFB and Hurlburt Field in Fort Walton Beach.
Results within 10 miles of Fort Walton Beach
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 16 at 12:21 AM
24 Units Available
Venue Emerald Coast
4211 Commons Dr W, Destin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1568 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments in Destin boast spacious floor plans, a saltwater pool and an outdoor kitchen. Within walking distance of a range of shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 16 at 12:15 AM
14 Units Available
Sea Glass
4320 Commons Dr, Destin, FL
Studio
$1,291
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,451
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1080 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations. Our management office will remain open to serve our residents.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
18 Units Available
The Preserve at Henderson Beach
4131 Commons Dr W, Destin, FL
Studio
$1,329
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,384
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1111 sqft
Resort-style living in the heart of the city. Outstanding amenities including hardwood floors, modern stainless steel appliances and large floor plans. On-site pool, internet cafe, coffee bar and 24-hour fitness center. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
124 Units Available
Downtown Destin
Vintage Destin
2004 98 Palms Blvd, Destin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,285
1410 sqft
Now Offering 1/2 Month Free and $99 App/Admin Fee for 1x1 Floorplans only

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
772 Pearl Sand Drive
772 Pearl Sand Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1140 sqft
Conveniently Located to Hurlburt Field with Great Updates - With 3 generously sized bedrooms, a 2 car garage and convenient location between Navarre Beach and Hurlburt Field, this home is ready for you! The kitchen features beautiful granite

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
167 Shoreline Drive
167 Shoreline Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2858 sqft
Large 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with wonderful water views. The home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac with a large balcony overlooking the sound. The home has an open floor plan, fireplace, office, breakfast area and breakfast bar.
City Guide for Fort Walton Beach, FL

"A lifetime has come and gone measured by weekends / Visiting the place her heart has always been / One day she'll say goodbye to the life she knows / And live forever on the Emerald Coast." - Gene Mitchell, "Forever on the Emerald Coast"

With a motto like "City on the Move!" being used alongside a name like "The Sonic City", it's clear that Fort Walton Beach is a place that's characterized by hustle and bustle. Finding an apartment in any city can sometimes bring to mind those classic cartoon scenes where the uber-competitive hero and 2-3 others pull a frontrunner backwards only to get dragged down after getting a hand on the treasure themselves. Since Fort Walton Beach is home to 19,000 while doubling as a vacation hotspot, apartment hunting here can get tricky. Don't worry! We'll tell you what you need to know as you search for accommodations. It's true. Spending Forever on the Emerald Coast is just a short read away. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Fort Walton Beach, FL

Fort Walton Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Fort Walton Beach 2 BedroomsFort Walton Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFort Walton Beach 3 BedroomsFort Walton Beach Apartments with Balconies
Fort Walton Beach Apartments with GaragesFort Walton Beach Apartments with GymsFort Walton Beach Apartments with ParkingFort Walton Beach Apartments with Pools
Fort Walton Beach Apartments with Washer-DryersFort Walton Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Walton Beach Luxury PlacesFort Walton Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pensacola, FLPanama City Beach, FLDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLEnsley, FLMiramar Beach, FLLaguna Beach, FL
Bellview, FLWarrington, FLBrent, FLPace, FLMilton, FLWest Pensacola, FLValparaiso, FLWright, FL
Bagdad, FLGonzalez, FLNiceville, FLMary Esther, FLCrestview, FLPoint Baker, FLMyrtle Grove, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of West Florida
Pensacola State College