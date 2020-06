Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher elevator microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities elevator

3 bedroom 2 bath condo in the heart of downtown Fort Walton Beach. This condo is within walking distance of all the major downtown restaurants and retailers and less than 10 minutes from the beautiful white beaches of Okaloosa Island. Washer and dryer unit included.