139 Alabama Ave NW

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

You will be hard pressed to find a nicer home that 139 Alabama Avenue NW, Fort Walton Beach, FL. 32548. Available August 1, 2020, this like new 2011 built 2021 sqft home sits on a beautiful shaded street in the heart of Fort Walton. Great shopping, schools, and beaches are all easy access, not to mention you are just a short 10-15 minute drive to either Eglin AFB or Hurlburt field.

This fabulous home has 9 ft. ceilings and gorgeous tile through out the main living areas. As you enter the foyer through the covered front porch, bedrooms #1 and 2 are on your left. Bedroom 1 has a door directly into the guest bath, great for when company, or in-laws are visiting! As you continue down the hallway, you come to the enormous Formal dining area, which of course would make a great play room/office/den/ guest bed etc, it is at lease 20x15! From here you will enter the kitchen which boasts maple cabinetry w/ crown molding, 3 cm. granite countertops w/ bull nose edges, stainless appliances including a commercial grade refrigerator that is cabinet depth, and has equal fridge and freezer sides! Cook top and over are natural gas so cooking is both efficient and fast, oven is also a double oven so twice the baking during the holidays! kitchen also boasts a large breakfast bar, that will seat 4 +, and pantry. The over-sized great room is in the rear of the home and opens to a large open covered patio which is perfect for entertaining. Tile flooring is throughout the main living and wet areas. The master suite is spacious and has "his and her" walk-in closets, a private water closet, huge 2 sided dbl vanity, a jacuzzi tub, a floor to ceiling tiled walk in shower! The indoor utility/laundry room is conveniently located at the rear of the kitchen and has built in shelving for added storage.

This is a can't miss home in terms of age, beauty, functionality, and convenience. It location alone will bring joy to anyone having to make the trip to Hurlburt or Eglin on a daily basis. Home will be available for occupancy August 1, 2020 and pets are welcome with approval. Call 850-916-9500 to discuss further or schedule a viewing.