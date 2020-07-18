All apartments in Fort Walton Beach
Find more places like 139 Alabama Ave NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Walton Beach, FL
/
139 Alabama Ave NW
Last updated July 2 2020 at 7:32 AM

139 Alabama Ave NW

139 Alabama Avenue Northwest · (850) 916-9500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Walton Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

139 Alabama Avenue Northwest, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548
Northwest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2021 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
You will be hard pressed to find a nicer home that 139 Alabama Avenue NW, Fort Walton Beach, FL. 32548. Available August 1, 2020, this like new 2011 built 2021 sqft home sits on a beautiful shaded street in the heart of Fort Walton. Great shopping, schools, and beaches are all easy access, not to mention you are just a short 10-15 minute drive to either Eglin AFB or Hurlburt field.
This fabulous home has 9 ft. ceilings and gorgeous tile through out the main living areas. As you enter the foyer through the covered front porch, bedrooms #1 and 2 are on your left. Bedroom 1 has a door directly into the guest bath, great for when company, or in-laws are visiting! As you continue down the hallway, you come to the enormous Formal dining area, which of course would make a great play room/office/den/ guest bed etc, it is at lease 20x15! From here you will enter the kitchen which boasts maple cabinetry w/ crown molding, 3 cm. granite countertops w/ bull nose edges, stainless appliances including a commercial grade refrigerator that is cabinet depth, and has equal fridge and freezer sides! Cook top and over are natural gas so cooking is both efficient and fast, oven is also a double oven so twice the baking during the holidays! kitchen also boasts a large breakfast bar, that will seat 4 +, and pantry. The over-sized great room is in the rear of the home and opens to a large open covered patio which is perfect for entertaining. Tile flooring is throughout the main living and wet areas. The master suite is spacious and has "his and her" walk-in closets, a private water closet, huge 2 sided dbl vanity, a jacuzzi tub, a floor to ceiling tiled walk in shower! The indoor utility/laundry room is conveniently located at the rear of the kitchen and has built in shelving for added storage.
This is a can't miss home in terms of age, beauty, functionality, and convenience. It location alone will bring joy to anyone having to make the trip to Hurlburt or Eglin on a daily basis. Home will be available for occupancy August 1, 2020 and pets are welcome with approval. Call 850-916-9500 to discuss further or schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 Alabama Ave NW have any available units?
139 Alabama Ave NW has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 139 Alabama Ave NW have?
Some of 139 Alabama Ave NW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 Alabama Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
139 Alabama Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 Alabama Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 139 Alabama Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 139 Alabama Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 139 Alabama Ave NW offers parking.
Does 139 Alabama Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 Alabama Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 Alabama Ave NW have a pool?
No, 139 Alabama Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 139 Alabama Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 139 Alabama Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 139 Alabama Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 139 Alabama Ave NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 139 Alabama Ave NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 139 Alabama Ave NW has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 139 Alabama Ave NW?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arium Emerald Isle
214 Racetrack Rd NW
Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547

Similar Pages

Fort Walton Beach 2 BedroomsFort Walton Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Fort Walton Beach Apartments with GymsFort Walton Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Fort Walton Beach Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pensacola, FLPanama City Beach, FLDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLCrestview, FLEnsley, FL
Miramar Beach, FLLaguna Beach, FLBrent, FLValparaiso, FLLake Lorraine, FLWest Pensacola, FLWright, FL
Bellview, FLMilton, FLGonzalez, FLNiceville, FLPace, FLWarrington, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of West Florida
Pensacola State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity