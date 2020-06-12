/
3 bedroom apartments
122 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Florida Ridge, FL
2627 12th Square SW
2627 12th Square SW, Florida Ridge, FL
Spacious 4 bedroom home - spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home located at a private community in Vero Beach (RLNE5321584)
831 Middleton Dr. SW
831 Middleton Drive Southwest, Florida Ridge, FL
Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Available now, gorgeous! unfurnished annual rental, 2 story townhouse with lake front and view from covered patio.
655 Old Dixie Highway S.W.
655 Old Dixie Highway Southwest, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
Seasonal Rental OLD FLORIDA CHARMING GUEST HOUSE - OLD FLORIDA CHARMING GUEST 3/1 HOUSE-ON 4 ACRES WITH POOL. LOVELY ANTIQUE DECOR AND COMFORTABLE FURNISHINGS... A QUIET GET AWAY YET MINUTES TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS & SHORT DRIVE TO OCEAN.Furn.
1855 SW 17th Ave SW
1855 17th Ave SW, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
Available now!!! Beautiful single family home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, Large kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, impact windows, 2 car garage. The property was built 2 years ago.
165 E Forest Trail
165 East Forest Trail, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Cool off in the pool with a screen surround setting great for entertaining out doors with BBQ grill. Nice back yard to relax in. Plenty of room in this updated interior 3 Bedroom, 2 Full bath ranch style home.
1843 Grey Falcon Circle SW
1843 Grey Falcon Cir SW, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
Immaculate 3BR PLUS a loft on the lake! Newer stainless steel kitchen appliances. 2 level spacious home in a beautiful gated community with a pool, gym, tot-lot & more. 2 walk in closets in MBR. 2 story living room and a separate family room.
606 Bridgewater Lane
606 Bridgewater Lane Southwest, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Try before you buy! Lease-purchase terms available! Beautifully refreshed home w/open great room plan has new paint & carpet, gorgeous tile, luxe new master bath. Island kitchen, gas cooktop, stainless appliances, fitness/yoga room.
2002 Grey Falcon Circle
2002 Grey Falcon Cir SW, Florida Ridge, FL
Large home in a gated community. Beautiful views of private pool and lake. Lawn and Pool care included Granite counters in kitchen, laundry room with washer and dryer.
1879 Grey Falcon Circle
1879 Grey Falcon Cir SW, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
VERY DESIRABLE FALCON TRACE. SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2.
2646 12th Square SW
2646 12th Square SW, Florida Ridge, FL
AVAILABLE JULY 1st. Lakefront 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home for rent located just steps from the community pool in the gated community of Majestic Oaks. Brand new carpet, paint, appliances and more.
842 Langrove Avenue
842 Langrove Ave South West, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
BRADFORD PLACE 3/2 1/2, LARGE MASTER SUITE UPSTAIRS. GATED COMMUNITY WITH HEATED POOL AND CLUBHOUSE, SIDEWALKS, PRESERVE. GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, DINING AND BEACHES. SMALL DOGS CONSIDERED WITH FEE - NO CATS
886 Carolina Circle
886 Carolina Circle Southwest, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Available Off Season starting May. Great pet friendly family home with a downstairs master bedroom. Located in a Gated Golf Community. Also has a granite kitchen, large pool, and lanai area. Great views from 2nd floor balcony. Utilities NOT included.
Results within 1 mile of Florida Ridge
411 N Key Lime Sq SW
411 N Ky, Indian River County, FL
411 N Key Lime Sq SW Available 08/01/20 Spacious~Sunny~Community Amenities~Pool~Tennis~Fitness~3/Garage~Hurricane Shutters! - Live the Good life in this beautiful manicured community.
547 Calamondin Way
547 Calamondin Way SW, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
First Floor Master Bedroom Suite! Two bedrooms, Open Loft/office and full bath on 2nd level. Nice corner lot in sought after Citrus Springs. Amenities: Pool, fitness center, tennis, pickle ball & social clubs. ANNUAL LEASES ONLY.
487 6th Street
487 6th Street, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Don t pass this one up, centrally located, 3 bedrooms, new paint inside home and garage, new air conditioning. Ready to move in, great club house and community.
1090 Southlakes Way
1090 Southlakes Way SW, Indian River County, FL
Large 4bed 3 bath split plan,master suite
245 16th Avenue
245 16th Avenue, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Remodeled furnished short term rental w/ fenced yard! Pets welcome w/ approval & nonrefundable deposit.
504 10th Court
504 10th Court, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
MONTHLY RENTAL!!! This gorgeous 3BD/2.5BA home w/ den/office offers great spaces for entertaining, has screened in pool w/ fenced in backyard. 2 car garage plus plenty of additional parking.
1821 Mooringline Drive
1821 Mooring Line Drive, South Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Fully furnished 3 /2 penthouse located in prestigious ocean to river community-The Moorings. Renovated spacious interiors with beautiful large kitchen and screened porch offering serene views.
1160 Driftwood Drive
1160 Driftwood Drive, South Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2140 sqft
Castaway Cove Wave Two beach side home. Large rooms with open family room leading out to the covered lanai and pool area! The pool area and pool are the sellers in this home. BBQ enthusiast will like the out door BBQ area!
2193 Harwick Circle
2193 Harwick Circle Southwest, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
Brand new construction with open floor plan and large gourmet kitchen. Energy efficient home in community with lots of amenities.
2174 Harwick Circle SW
2174 Harwick Circle Southwest, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1 Year old 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in a wonderful community with resort like amenities. This house will not last! Make an appointment to view.
Results within 5 miles of Florida Ridge
5702 Place Lake Drive
5702 Place Lake Drive, Lakewood Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1744 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Great home great area - Property Id: 275470 Nice fully furnished house with jacuzzi on back patio with beautiful lake view Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1825 Bridgepointe Cir. #14.
1825 Bridgepointe Circle, Gifford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2146 sqft
1825 Bridgepointe Cir. #14. Available 08/05/20 Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Spacious & fabulous, 3 bedroom 3.
