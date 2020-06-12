/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:56 AM
116 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Florida Ridge, FL
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
101 Spring Lake Drive #201
101 Spring Lake Drive, Florida Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
900 sqft
55+ Beautiful 2/2 condo with water & golf views. - Enjoy watching the wildlife from your glassed in porch. Corner unit, nicely furnished. Walking distance to clubhouse with pool, tennis, bocci, billiards & shuffleboard. Great winter get away.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
7 Th Terr
7 Th, Florida Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
850 sqft
Beautiful recently renovated 2/1 Unit.Very quiet neighbourhood close to Highways,Beach,Airport,Church,Mall and Schools. Unit is equipped with stainless steel appliances,granite countertop,porcelain flooring ,High Speed Internet,Tv and security.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
305 N Grove Isle Circle
305 North Grove Isle Circle, Florida Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Beautiful 2/2 1st Floor unit in 55+ Community with a spectacular view of the lake from large enclosed back porch. Condo includes a Car port and small pet is acceptable 20lbs max.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2066 5th Court SE
2066 5th Court Southeast, Florida Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1815 sqft
Cable Included. Sleeps 6 pp Max
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
86 Crooked Tree Lane
86 Crooked Tree Lane, Florida Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Avail Now 2/2 1st flr Vista Royale condo. New AC. Private, enclosed porch overlooks pond w/golf course beyond. Short walk from parking; laundry steps away. New kitchen w/granite counters, new appl.
1 of 7
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1655 11th Street SW
1655 11th Street Southwest, Florida Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1008 sqft
Freshly Painted & Ready for you! - Cute single family home has 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar.
1 of 23
Last updated March 12 at 05:00am
1 Unit Available
76 Royal Oak Drive
76 Royal Oak Drive, Florida Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Vista Royale Condo Association requires 30 day applicant approval. Active 55+ community!! 1st floor furnished condo, updated 2/2 “A” plan, great view of pond and golf fairway. Enjoy 4 heated pools, golf, tennis, clubhouses, activities and more.
Results within 1 mile of Florida Ridge
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
575 Tropic Lane N 3D
575 North Tropical Lane, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Furnished Offseason Rental close to everything - Lovely 2 BR townhome, nicely furnished and well equipped.Large bedrooms, king size beds. Peaceful environment with views of gardens,palms & sunsets. Private courtyard.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
572 7th
572 7th Street, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lovely, freshly painted, tiled 2/2 condo with beautiful views of pond and foundation. Shows pride of ownership. Washer and dryer in unit. Separate bedrooms, walk in closet. Garage available.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
380 E Waverly Place
380 East Waverly Place, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
CALL TODAY TO BOOK YOUR VIRTUAL TOUR! Turn key rental available May 1st! New king beds, towels, linens, couches, TV's- are all waiting for you. Love to cook? You'll love all the toys in the kitchen.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1825 Mooringline Drive
1825 Mooring Line Drive, South Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Available for a 2 month stay May, June. Enjoy access to The Moorings private beach, pool w spa, tennis and nice condo amenities including private club room. 2/2 Open and Spacious 2nd floor unit, close to the elevator.
Results within 5 miles of Florida Ridge
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2316 18th Ave
2316 18th Avenue, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
- (RLNE5851572)
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6012 Indrio Road #E-4
6012 Indrio Road, Lakewood Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1078 sqft
2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO FOR RENT - 2 bedroom 2 bath condo for rent. First and Security to Move In. ($1700) If you would like to schedule a showing please call 772-370-6821. $50 per person 18+ application fee. (RLNE5798378)
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4104 18th St
4104 18th Street, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1200 sqft
Great 2/2 with private fenced yard - Property Id: 283392 Private fence yard master with walk in shower and Jacuzzi tub large closet and french doors to multiple private decks nice large yard. Open floor plan fresh paint inside and out.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4200 N Hwy A1a 712
4200 Highway A1a, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1053 sqft
- Oceanfront unit on the 7th floor with amazing ocean view. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, recent remodeled, granite counter tops Turnkey furnished - just move in and enjoy!! Private beach access, with walkway to the ocean.
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2504 57th Cir
2504 57th Circle, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1140 sqft
2504 57th Cir Available 06/16/20 Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Annual partially furnished or Unfurnished rental, beautiful condo in desirable Palm Estates Available now.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1441 Ocean Drive209 209
1441 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1200 sqft
- BEAUTIFUL CONDO ACROSS FROM OCEAN.COMMUNITY POOL, BBQ AND BEACH ACCESS. COVERED PARKING. ALSO AVAILABLE OFF SEASON AT $2,200. (RLNE4696086)
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2300 Pine Ave
2300 Pine Avenue, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
LOVELY GOLF FRONT HOME - LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS. UPDATED BATHROOMS. BEAUTIFUL VIEW OF GOLF COURSE FROM LIVING AREA & KITCHEN. (RLNE4538559)
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1026 Flamevine 304
1026 Flamevine Lane, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1800 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE4265975)
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1100 Ponce De Leon Circle
1100 Ponce De Leon Circle, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$985
Royal Park Senior 55+ community! Brand new Carpet in both bedrooms & new tile flooring throughout living area and patio.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2333 Indian River Boulevard
2333 Indian River Boulevard, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1076 sqft
Fresh, clean & spacious inside unit on 3rd floor with enclosed porch offering glimpses of the intracoastal. Great room w/dining & living room, kitchen w/granite & SS appliances, new carpet in bedrooms, window treatments.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2015 15th Lane
2015 15th Lane, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Utilities included...Relax around the pool at this “heart of Vero” home located within 10 minutes to the ocean, shopping, dining, parks, theatres, and golf. Turnkey furnished; tile floors thru out. Sorry, no smoking...small pet considered
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1550 S 42nd Circle
1550 S 42nd Cir, Gifford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
AVAILABLE SEPT 1ST. LAGUNA, 2nd floor condo, 2 beds, 2 baths with great lake view. What a cute, chic & tastefully furnished condo.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
300 Harbour Drive
300 Harbour Drive, South Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Moorings Membership included with this Beautifully upgraded modern 2/2 Townhouse. Upstairs Balcony overlooking the lake and golf course. Perfect Location! Sizes are approx/subj to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.
Similar Pages
Florida Ridge 1 BedroomsFlorida Ridge 2 BedroomsFlorida Ridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFlorida Ridge 3 BedroomsFlorida Ridge Apartments with Balcony
Florida Ridge Apartments with GarageFlorida Ridge Apartments with GymFlorida Ridge Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFlorida Ridge Apartments with ParkingFlorida Ridge Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Melbourne, FLPalm Bay, FLPort St. Lucie, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLJupiter, FLFort Pierce, FLWest Melbourne, FLRockledge, FLStuart, FLViera West, FLJensen Beach, FLJuno Beach, FL
Indialantic, FLSebastian, FLLakewood Park, FLSatellite Beach, FLVero Beach South, FLGifford, FLSouth Beach, FLPort Salerno, FLHobe Sound, FLPalm City, FLMicco, FLJupiter Farms, FL