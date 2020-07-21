All apartments in Fleming Island
2110 KEATON CHASE DR
2110 KEATON CHASE DR

2110 Keaton Chase Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2110 Keaton Chase Drive, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with brand new paint and carpet! Private back yard with an open floor plan and high ceiling heights. Walking distance from the schools, parks and amenity center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

