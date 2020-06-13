Apartment List
/
FL
/
flagler beach
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:18 PM

32 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Flagler Beach, FL

Finding an apartment in Flagler Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
409 Ocean Marina Drive
409 Ocean Marina Drive, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1140 sqft
Direct intracoastal views and steps from the ocean! Watch the dolphins and manatees from your top floor corner unit with fireplace and screened lanai. Expansive southern water views.
Results within 5 miles of Flagler Beach

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
84 Waterside Pkwy W
84 West Waterside Parkway, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1945 sqft
84 Waterside Pkwy W Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 3 Bed Home in Crossings a Grand Haven Gated Community! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st 2020 - Location! Location! - Gorgeous 3 bed 2 bath home located in the Crossings, a Grand Haven gated community.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
140 Via Madrid Dr
140 Via Madrid, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2958 sqft
Welcome home! This immaculate, spanish style beach home is just what you've been looking for.
Results within 10 miles of Flagler Beach
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
31 Units Available
Integra Woods
1000 Integra Woods Blvd, Palm Coast, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,141
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,422
1280 sqft
A pet-friendly community located close to Seminole Woods and Flagler County Airport. Homes feature vaulted ceilings, garden tubs in bathrooms, attached garages and bay windows. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
6 Units Available
Pine Lake
121 Pine Lakes Pkwy N, Palm Coast, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1301 sqft
Situated in Indian Trails with easy access to I-95. Pet-friendly apartments with screened-in patios in a community with a hammock lounge, off-leash dog park and wildlife observation stations. Residents enjoy complimentary outdoor equipment rentals.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pine Lakes
1 Unit Available
31 Lago Vista Place
31 Lago Vista Pl, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1577 sqft
31 Lago Vista Place Available 06/27/20 Beautiful, fully updated home that sits on Pine Lake Golf Club! - Beautifully updated home in Pine Lakes Golf Course at the end of a cul-de-sac.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Palm Harbor
1 Unit Available
110 Clubhouse Dr Unit 101
110 Club House Dr, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
2297 sqft
Luxurious 2 Bed 2 Bath 1 Car Garage Condo by Intracoastal Waterway - Luxurious ground floor 2 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage condo featuring over 2200 sq ft of open living space & fabulous split bedroom floorplan.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
38 Valhalla Ave.
38 Valhalia Avenue, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1836 sqft
Gorgeous Beachside Home! - Don't miss out on this amazing beachside home! This home is completely updated inside and out! This home offers 3 generous sized bedrooms, an open-concept floorplan, updated kitchen and bathrooms, and a fenced in yard!

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Indian Trails
1 Unit Available
77 Bren Mar ln
77 Bren Mar Lane, Palm Coast, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2420 sqft
77 Bren Mar ln Available 07/10/20 Spacious 4 Bed 2 Bath Home in Indian Trails of Palm Coast - AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN JULY 10TH, 2020 - This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom Seagate Worthington II offers plenty of room for your family to relax and

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
38 Colonial Circle
38 Colonial Circle, Ormond Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2132 sqft
38 Colonial Circle Available 07/08/20 Spacious Ormond Beachside Home - Spacious 4 bedroom/2 bath home located in the Colonial Estates neighborhood of Ormond Beach. Sitting right off of John Anderson Dr.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pine Grove - Belle Terre
1 Unit Available
37 Peppercorn Ln
37 Peppercorn Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1574 sqft
37 Peppercorn Ln Available 06/15/20 Roomy 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Palm Coast FL - AVAILABLE from June 15 2020 - Come see this roomy 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage home centrally located in the heart of Palm Coast FL.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lehigh Woods
1 Unit Available
18 Regent Ln Unit A
18 Regent Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath 1 Car Garage Home in the Heart of Palm Coast! - Built in 2020, this beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath duplex home, side A, features a spacious design. Enjoy the benefits of a newer, more energy efficient design of this home.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
55 Riverview Bnd S Unit 2022
55 Riverview Bend S, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2007 sqft
Beautiful fully-furnished 3 bedroom/3 bath condo with spectacular views of the Intracoastal Waterway in the extremely popular Tidelands community. End-unit 2nd floor condo offers privacy as well as tons of natural light.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1000 Cinnamon Beach Way
1000 Cinnamon Beach Way, Flagler County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1682 sqft
VACATION RENTAL EMAIL AGENT FOR AVAILABILITY & CORRECT PRICING - While beach-facing suites will suit early risers, this lakeside unit boasts the best of the best: exceptional value and a sunset.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Palm Harbor
1 Unit Available
8 College Court
8 College Court, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1530 sqft
This beautiful canalfront home is available now! Don't miss this 3 bedroom 2 bath home on a wide salt water canal with dock.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Cypress Knoll
1 Unit Available
23 Eagle Crest Path
23 Eagle Crest Path, Palm Coast, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2076 sqft
4 bedroom house in Cypress Knoll. Open kitchen . Formal dining room. Spacious living room. Split floor plan. Laminate flooring in bedrooms and tile in all other places. Master bedroom with 2 walk in closets.

1 of 65

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
62 Moody Dr
62 Moody Drive, Flagler County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2800 sqft
Luxurious 3 story beachfront home just steps away from white sandy beaches. Fitted with three master bedrooms with twin beds, this home can comfortably sleep up to 12 people and accommodates up to three families.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Pine Lakes
1 Unit Available
34 Wellford Ln
34 Wellford Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1901 sqft
Wonderful family and pet friendly 3 bedroom 2 bath plus office and 3 car garage and in ground pool home with completely fenced in back yard.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Lehigh Woods
1 Unit Available
46 Roxboro Drive
46 Roxboro Drive, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1446 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in quiet area of Lehigh Woods subdivision. Home features split floor plan, formal dining room, breakfast area, kitchen with updated appliances, large screened porch and reserved area in the back.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
8 JUNIPER Drive
8 Juniper Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1570 sqft
Available October 1st, 2020 This VACATION RENTAL is just minutes away from Daytona Beach in peaceful Ormond by the Sea. Enjoy all the amenities of home with this great beachside property rental. Pet friendly!

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
200 N Yonge Street
200 North Yonge Street, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1025 sqft
3 Bedroom Vintage Home nestled on a 2.5 acre lot in the middle of Ormond. Tucked back off US1 is a sweet vintage home for lease. Concrete Block home with original hardwood floors. Knotty Pine wood cabinet kitchen with Washer/Dryer hook-up.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Plantation Bay
1 Unit Available
820 Aldenham Lane
820 Aldenham Lane, Volusia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1562 sqft
Pristine single story end unit in the desirable gated golf and country club community of Plantation Bay.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
912 N Halifax Drive
912 North Halifax Drive, Ormond Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1496 sqft
Awesome home in Ormond/Beachside available for rent June 1st. Hardwood flooring throughout, mini split systems and updated baths and kitchen. Flex room could be office, den, media room or play room.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
61 Rivocean Drive
61 Rivocean Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1166 sqft
VACATION RENTAL in Beautiful Ormond Beach! This property includes utilities, is just a short walk to the ocean, and is freshly furnished, with a garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Flagler Beach, FL

Finding an apartment in Flagler Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Flagler Beach 2 BedroomsFlagler Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFlagler Beach 3 BedroomsFlagler Beach Apartments with BalconyFlagler Beach Apartments with Garage
Flagler Beach Apartments with GymFlagler Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFlagler Beach Apartments with ParkingFlagler Beach Apartments with Pool
Flagler Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerFlagler Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsFlagler Beach Furnished ApartmentsFlagler Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLDaytona Beach, FLSanford, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FL
New Smyrna Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLDeLand, FLSt. Augustine, FLMount Dora, FLOrange City, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLDeltona, FL
Glencoe, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FLPonce Inlet, FLSouth Daytona, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Edward Waters CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Jacksonville University