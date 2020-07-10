Apartment List
/
FL
/
flagler beach
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:54 PM

114 Apartments for rent in Flagler Beach, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Flagler Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
1601 N Central Ave N
1601 North Central Avenue, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Third floor unit which overlooks both the ocean and the intracoastal. View sunrises and sunsets from your balconies. New floors, remolded kitchen and updated bathrooms. Easy walk to the beach or just sit out back at the beautiful pool.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
403 Ocean Marina Drive
403 Ocean Marina Drive, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1140 sqft
Check out this fully furnished condo that sits right on the intracoastal. This unit has a 3 month minimum stay for $1950.00 per month which includes utilities, state tax and cleaning fee.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
112 7th St S
112 7th Street South, Flagler Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
704 sqft
Location! Boutique building of only 14 units in the heart of Flagler Beach. This is a ground floor 1 Bed 1 Bath condo that has been totally renovated.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
2042 S Ocean Shore Boulevard
2042 S Ocean Shore Blvd, Flagler Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1650 sqft
:Direct Ocean front and Beachy town life here! Extremely desirable location on the corner of 21st and Ocean Shore Blvd.

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
2116 S Central Ave
2116 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2056 sqft
Sitting beautifully on S. Central Avenue, just a short stroll to the beach will have you in love with this 2 story home with 3 bed, 2.5 bath and 2 car garage & back alley parking.

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
3580 S Ocean Shore Blvd
3580 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1545 sqft
VACATION RENTAL EMAIL AGENT FOR AVAILABILITY & CORRECT PRICING - Large Corner Unit on 1st Floor, 3 bedroom, 2 bath nicely furnished available for short term rent. Walk right out your living room onto a huge open patio and community pool.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
2001 Palm Dr
2001 Palm Drive, Flagler Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1649 sqft
Beautifully furnished, amazing townhome is nestled just below the Flagler Beach bridge. 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2 bath located in desirable Flagler Beach. Across the street from community pool, walking distance to the park, Flagler Beach and...

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
906 Ocean Marina Drive
906 Ocean Marina Drive, Flagler Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
804 sqft
Fully furnished river front condo on the first floor with easy access to river for fishing and just steps away from pool. Available now with $60 application fee per adult. first + Last and Security. All utilities and cable/ Wi-Fi are included .

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
5 N Ocean Palm Villas
5 N Ocean, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1184 sqft
Direct Intracoastal! 2 Bdrm 2 Bath Fully Furnished,1 Car Garage! Enjoy Water Views & Breezes From The Living Room,Master Suite & Patio. Two Story Townhome Style Condo Is 1184 Sq Ft And Is Available To Rent For Three To Twelve Month Terms.

1 of 10

Last updated January 1 at 12:51pm
1 Unit Available
309 Ocean Marina Drive
309 Ocean Marina Drive, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1140 sqft
Check out this fully furnished condo that sits right on Silver Lake with a view of the Intracoastal Waterway and a short walk to the beach. This association has tennis courts, heated pool and clubhouse.
Results within 1 mile of Flagler Beach

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
2715 N Ocean Shore Blvd
2715 North Oceanshore Boulevard, Beverly Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1752 sqft
This is a lovely and furnished two story home DIRECTLY on the Atlantic Ocean with tremendous views of one of the quietest and cleanest beaches in Florida. It has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths and sleeps 10.
Results within 5 miles of Flagler Beach

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
70 Southlake Dr
70 Southlake Drive, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1771 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with two car garage home in the prestigious gated Community of Grand Haven. Tile and carpet throughout. Eat in kitchen with lots of cabinet space and granite counter-tops and island.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
500 Canopy Walk Ln #533
500 Canopy Walk Ln 533, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1238 sqft
Beautiful Canopy Walk condo has unobstructed views of the Intracoastal Waterway from the living space and master bedroom. Split plan has crown molding in living and dining rooms.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Seminole Woods
21 Ullman Ct
21 Ullman Court, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1680 sqft
The welcoming foyer and comfortable layout of this one-story home invite you to relax and unwind.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Seminole Woods
9 Second Path
9 Second Path, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1350 sqft
Good location... large yard. Wood laminate flooring. stainless steel appliances. Good location, quiet. Ready for tenants 8/1.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
1200 Canopy Walk Lane
1200 Canopy Walk Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1712 sqft
Bright and airy top floor END unit. Sliding doors from both the living room & master overlooking the pond & preserve area (watch the osprey and eagle fish in your backyard!). Master seperate from 2nd & 3rd bedroom for privacy.

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
127 Sandpiper Ridge Drive
127 Sandpiper Ridge Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1563 sqft
Absolutely stunning and fully furnished single family pool home in Ormond By The Sea available now! Tropical landscaping, ceramic tile throughout, split bedroom plan.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
3510 S S Ocean Shore Blvd
3510 S Ocean Shore Blvd, Flagler County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1107 sqft
Enjoy a setting of beautifully landscaped grounds and a playground of sandy beach frontage with private access. Each and every unit enjoys spectacular ocean views and access to the swimming pool, tennis court, basketball, and barbecues.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Quail Holllow
13 Llowick Court
13 Llowick Court, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1124 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom,2 Barth , 2 Car garage house in very quite area close to Shopping, Schools, Town Center, Beach. Will be available for showings from July 5th.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
10 BAY POINTE Drive
10 Bay Pointe Drive, Flagler County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
2605 sqft
Picturesque Plantation Bay Home in the desirable Bay Point section. The home features an open floor plan w/ high ceilings, large kitchen, 3 Baths and loaded with impressive Amenities.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
3072 Ocean Shore Boulevard
3072 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2074 sqft
This is absolutely EXCEPTIONAL...Beautiful 3 story direct oceanfront townhome in Ormond by the Sea with very spacious outdoor oceanfront rooftop terrace! Wowza! This is more than amazing with a 2 car garage as well...2 master suites.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
140 Via Madrid Dr
140 Via Madrid, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2958 sqft
Welcome home! This immaculate, spanish style beach home is just what you've been looking for.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Halifax
3169 Bailey Ann Dr
3169 Bailey Ann Drive, Volusia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1695 sqft
Stunning Townhome in Halifax Plantation! - Don't miss out on this gorgeous townhome in Halifax Plantation! Immediately as you enter, you will notice the grand foyer that leads to the open living room and vast kitchen! This home features 3 generous

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Pine Grove - Belle Terre
41 Point Pleasant Drive
41 Point Pleasant Drive, Palm Coast, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2000 sqft
Beautiful , like new 4 bedroom/2 Bathroom home located in a convenient area , close to schools, shopping and only 15 mins from the beach ! Freshly painted with new flooring . Property has a covered, screened in porch !
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Flagler Beach, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Flagler Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Flagler Beach 2 BedroomsFlagler Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFlagler Beach 3 BedroomsFlagler Beach Apartments with Balcony
Flagler Beach Apartments with GarageFlagler Beach Apartments with GymFlagler Beach Apartments with Parking
Flagler Beach Apartments with PoolFlagler Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerFlagler Beach Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLDaytona Beach, FLSanford, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FL
New Smyrna Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLDeLand, FLSt. Augustine, FLMount Dora, FLOrange City, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLDeltona, FL
Glencoe, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FLPonce Inlet, FLSouth Daytona, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Edward Waters CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Jacksonville University