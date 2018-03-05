All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 6154 Kiteridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
6154 Kiteridge Drive
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:55 AM

6154 Kiteridge Drive

6154 Kiteridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6154 Kiteridge Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
3 BR/2BA Fishhawk Ranch Home ft. Lovely Pond Views - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Check out this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, on a pond, in Fishhawk Ranch, one of Tampa's premiere master planned communities. This home features a split bedroom floor plan, with large family/living room, volume ceilings, kitchen with closet pantry, breakfast bar, lots of counter space, and adjoining eating/dining area. The master suite features a walk-in closet, and glass enclosed shower. This home has a spacious inside laundry area, and oversized garage. Fishhawk residents enjoy access to top rated schools, community rec, pools, fitness, parks, trails, and more!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4960495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6154 Kiteridge Drive have any available units?
6154 Kiteridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 6154 Kiteridge Drive have?
Some of 6154 Kiteridge Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6154 Kiteridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6154 Kiteridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6154 Kiteridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6154 Kiteridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6154 Kiteridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6154 Kiteridge Drive offers parking.
Does 6154 Kiteridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6154 Kiteridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6154 Kiteridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6154 Kiteridge Drive has a pool.
Does 6154 Kiteridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 6154 Kiteridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6154 Kiteridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6154 Kiteridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6154 Kiteridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6154 Kiteridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa