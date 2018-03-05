6154 Kiteridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage pet friendly tennis court

3 BR/2BA Fishhawk Ranch Home ft. Lovely Pond Views - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Check out this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, on a pond, in Fishhawk Ranch, one of Tampa's premiere master planned communities. This home features a split bedroom floor plan, with large family/living room, volume ceilings, kitchen with closet pantry, breakfast bar, lots of counter space, and adjoining eating/dining area. The master suite features a walk-in closet, and glass enclosed shower. This home has a spacious inside laundry area, and oversized garage. Fishhawk residents enjoy access to top rated schools, community rec, pools, fitness, parks, trails, and more!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.



No Cats Allowed



