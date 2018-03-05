6130 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE

Amenities

Lawn service included! Freshly painted interior and new carpet in the bedrooms! Large open family room welcomes you in this home. Off the family room is a kitchen with an eat-in area and breakfast bar. Very nice stainless appliances complete with a gas stove. Off the eat-in area of the kitchen is a HUGE screen lanai that is perfect for entertaining and enjoying the outdoors. This home is a must see!! Call today for your private showing. At time of move-in, tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00 along with rent and any deposits.