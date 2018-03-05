All apartments in Fish Hawk
6130 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:36 AM

6130 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE

6130 Skylarkcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6130 Skylarkcrest Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lawn service included! Freshly painted interior and new carpet in the bedrooms! Large open family room welcomes you in this home. Off the family room is a kitchen with an eat-in area and breakfast bar. Very nice stainless appliances complete with a gas stove. Off the eat-in area of the kitchen is a HUGE screen lanai that is perfect for entertaining and enjoying the outdoors. This home is a must see!! Call today for your private showing. At time of move-in, tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00 along with rent and any deposits.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6130 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE have any available units?
6130 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 6130 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE have?
Some of 6130 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6130 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6130 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6130 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6130 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 6130 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6130 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 6130 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6130 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6130 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6130 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6130 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6130 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6130 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6130 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6130 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6130 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
