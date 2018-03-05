All apartments in Fish Hawk
6112 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD
Last updated April 16 2019 at 9:34 AM

6112 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD

6112 Fishhawk Crossing Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

6112 Fishhawk Crossing Boulevard, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Located in Premier Garden District in FishHawk Ranch across from Park Square. This Minto built “Beacon” model is designed with one bedroom/one full bath downstairs, and two bedrooms/two full baths upstairs. The high ceilings give this home an open and bright feeling. The Kitchen includes an island with a large enough workspace to make food prep easy. There is Plenty of Cabinet Space for storage. Other Kitchen “EXTRA’S” include Granite countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances and a Double Under Mount Sink. BRAND NEW Wood Laminate Flooring is throughout most of the first floor. Upstairs, the Owner's Suite is large and has two sizeable closets. The Utility Room is upstairs with a washer and dryer included. Large Garage is located around the rear and it even has an Extra Area for Storage. Just Steps to Cross Park, Mulberry and Beacon Parks and close to A RATED schools, Resort Style POOLS, Fitness Centers, Tennis Courts, Shops & Restaurants at Park Square!! Don’t Miss Out on This One!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6112 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD have any available units?
6112 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 6112 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD have?
Some of 6112 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6112 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
6112 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6112 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 6112 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 6112 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 6112 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 6112 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6112 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6112 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 6112 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 6112 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 6112 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 6112 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6112 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6112 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6112 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
