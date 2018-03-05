6112 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Located in Premier Garden District in FishHawk Ranch across from Park Square. This Minto built “Beacon” model is designed with one bedroom/one full bath downstairs, and two bedrooms/two full baths upstairs. The high ceilings give this home an open and bright feeling. The Kitchen includes an island with a large enough workspace to make food prep easy. There is Plenty of Cabinet Space for storage. Other Kitchen “EXTRA’S” include Granite countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances and a Double Under Mount Sink. BRAND NEW Wood Laminate Flooring is throughout most of the first floor. Upstairs, the Owner's Suite is large and has two sizeable closets. The Utility Room is upstairs with a washer and dryer included. Large Garage is located around the rear and it even has an Extra Area for Storage. Just Steps to Cross Park, Mulberry and Beacon Parks and close to A RATED schools, Resort Style POOLS, Fitness Centers, Tennis Courts, Shops & Restaurants at Park Square!! Don’t Miss Out on This One!!!