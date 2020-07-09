6030 Fishhawk Crossing Blvd

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8da2afa0bc ---- Stunning 2 bed/2.5 bath townhome in Fishhawk Garden District! This corner unit features an open floor plan with a combined living room, dining room, and kitchen with elevated ceilings and built in entertainment center. Kitchen is perfect for entertaining with a breakfast bar for additional seating keeping the conversations flowing. The kitchen has the full stainless-steel appliance package, dark granite counter tops, and plenty of wood cabinetry. Upstairs is a huge loft area that overlooks the living room, perfect for a guest space, play area or media room. Master bedroom is spacious with an oversized walk in closet and attached bath. The master bathroom is a spa like retreat with dual vanity and granite counters, raised garden soaking tub, and separate glass enclosed shower. For added convenience, the laundry room with washer/dryer is located on the second floor. Relax and unwind with your morning coffee or after a days work on the open patio. Being a part of Fishhawk Ranch, there is no end to the amazing amenities the community offers! Sparkling pools with sundecks for lounging, splash parks, private dog runs, a rustic lake house, and so much more! $25 HOA Application fee, takes 48 hours to process before lease can be signed. This home is occupied and available July 15 2019. Bonus Room Carpet Ceramic Tile Community Pool Garage Granite Counter Hoa Hoa Application Required Lawn Maintenance Included In Rent Patio Screened Patio Covered Pet Restrictions Pets Allowed Pool Care Included In Rent Vaulted Ceilings Washer/Dryer Hookups Washer/Dryer In Unit