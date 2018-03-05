All apartments in Fish Hawk
Last updated May 15 2019

15924 Fishhawk View Dr

15924 Fishhawk View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15924 Fishhawk View Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Immaculate Fishhawk Townhome in desirable gated Fishhawk Ranch! Beautiful entryway and formal dining room greet you as you walk into this open floorplan townhome. Look straight through the first level to the sliding glass doors/screened porch to your private backyard adorned with natures welcoming tranquility. Kitchen has upgraded wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances with breakfast bar and closet pantry. Carpeted stairway leads upstairs to master bedroom and second bedroom. Master bedroom has his and her closets with full bath and sunshine laden windows. Second bedroom has a full bath for convenience and privacy with bedroom closet covering full length of the room. Built -in desk/computer station in upstairs hallway with laundry hookup closet.Additional storage area located in the screened-in porch. This home is in beautiful condition! 25 miles of nature trails, community pools and more! Come and experience Fishhawk living! At time of move-in, a $75 tenant processing fee will be due along with any rent and deposit(s).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4875364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15924 Fishhawk View Dr have any available units?
15924 Fishhawk View Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 15924 Fishhawk View Dr have?
Some of 15924 Fishhawk View Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15924 Fishhawk View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15924 Fishhawk View Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15924 Fishhawk View Dr pet-friendly?
No, 15924 Fishhawk View Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 15924 Fishhawk View Dr offer parking?
No, 15924 Fishhawk View Dr does not offer parking.
Does 15924 Fishhawk View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15924 Fishhawk View Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15924 Fishhawk View Dr have a pool?
Yes, 15924 Fishhawk View Dr has a pool.
Does 15924 Fishhawk View Dr have accessible units?
No, 15924 Fishhawk View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15924 Fishhawk View Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 15924 Fishhawk View Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15924 Fishhawk View Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 15924 Fishhawk View Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
