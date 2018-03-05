Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

15924 Fishhawk View Dr - LO - Please call Kat White @ (813) 505-6058 for more information on this home. Immaculate Fishhawk Townhome in desirable gated Fishhawk Ranch! Beautiful entryway and formal dining room greet you as you walk into this open floorplan townhome. Look straight through the first level to the sliding glass doors/screened porch to your private backyard adorned with natures welcoming tranquility. Kitchen has upgraded wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances with breakfast bar and closet pantry. Carpeted stairway leads upstairs to master bedroom and second bedroom. Master bedroom has his and her closets with full bath and sunshine laden windows. Second bedroom has a full bath for convenience and privacy with bedroom closet covering full length of the room. Built -in desk/computer station in upstairs hallway with laundry hookup closet.Additional storage area located in the screened-in porch. This home is in beautiful condition! 25 miles of nature trails, community pools and more! Come and experience Fishhawk living! At time of move-in, a $75 tenant processing fee will be due along with any rent and deposit(s).



No Pets Allowed



