15833 Fishhawk Falls Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cf9b4cf063 ----

This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath features a formal dining room, bright and open kitchen with a breakfast bar. The kitchen is well appointed with range, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Also has 2 pantries! Kitchen opens to spacious family room with sliding glass doors that open to the patio. Upstairs you\'ll find two bedrooms both with bathrooms. There is a built in desk upstairs as well as laundry equipped with washer and dryer. There is a large sparkling pool in the complex as well as access to all Fishhawk Ranch amenities! Come see why so many people call Fishhawk home!



**Tenant OCCUPIED call and leave Name & Number to schedule a viewing.**