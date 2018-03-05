Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly stainless steel pool dog park playground

Unit Amenities microwave stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court dog park on-site laundry playground pool pet friendly tennis court

15768 Fishhawk Falls Dr Available 04/15/19 Gated Fishhawk Community! - Please contact Dena Green at 813-420-2627 for more information on this home. Stainless steel appliances to include a microwave! Neutral paint throughout! Formal area at the front of the home, kitchen is open and located in the middle with the family room at the rear of the home. Large screen lanai off the family room. Half bathroom downstairs as well. Two master suites with bathrooms and a laundry room are located on the second floor. This is a must see! At time of move-in, a $75 tenant processing fee will be due along with any rent and deposit.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3001276)