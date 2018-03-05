All apartments in Fish Hawk
15768 Fishhawk Falls Dr
Last updated April 8 2019 at 11:54 AM

15768 Fishhawk Falls Dr

15768 Fishhawk Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15768 Fishhawk Falls Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
dog park
playground
Unit Amenities
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
dog park
on-site laundry
playground
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
15768 Fishhawk Falls Dr Available 04/15/19 Gated Fishhawk Community! - Please contact Dena Green at 813-420-2627 for more information on this home. Stainless steel appliances to include a microwave! Neutral paint throughout! Formal area at the front of the home, kitchen is open and located in the middle with the family room at the rear of the home. Large screen lanai off the family room. Half bathroom downstairs as well. Two master suites with bathrooms and a laundry room are located on the second floor. This is a must see! At time of move-in, a $75 tenant processing fee will be due along with any rent and deposit.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3001276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15768 Fishhawk Falls Dr have any available units?
15768 Fishhawk Falls Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 15768 Fishhawk Falls Dr have?
Some of 15768 Fishhawk Falls Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15768 Fishhawk Falls Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15768 Fishhawk Falls Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15768 Fishhawk Falls Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 15768 Fishhawk Falls Dr is pet friendly.
Does 15768 Fishhawk Falls Dr offer parking?
No, 15768 Fishhawk Falls Dr does not offer parking.
Does 15768 Fishhawk Falls Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15768 Fishhawk Falls Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15768 Fishhawk Falls Dr have a pool?
Yes, 15768 Fishhawk Falls Dr has a pool.
Does 15768 Fishhawk Falls Dr have accessible units?
No, 15768 Fishhawk Falls Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15768 Fishhawk Falls Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 15768 Fishhawk Falls Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15768 Fishhawk Falls Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 15768 Fishhawk Falls Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
