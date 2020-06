Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

2BR, 2.5BA Townhome is just what you've been looking for! It features a large great-room, with ceramic tiles, eat-in kitchen, extended screen porch overlooking the peaceful trees, all appliances including washer and dryer and 2 large rooms upstairs with tile floors. In the gated FishHawk Ridge community, it offers its own community pool, gate & sidewalks leading to trails. HOA approval required on applicants. Come see this move in ready home available now.