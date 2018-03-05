All apartments in Fish Hawk
Fish Hawk, FL
15748 Fishhawk Falls Dr
15748 Fishhawk Falls Dr

15748 Fishhawk Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15748 Fishhawk Falls Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
*** SPACIOUS TOWNHOME NEAR COMMUNITY POOL IN FISHHAWK RANCH!! *** - ** PLEASE CALL TAMMIE SIDWELL AT 813-355-7970 FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THIS PROPERTY! ** 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in the Fishhawk Ranch Community is just steps from the Community Pool! You are welcomed right into the Spacious Living/Dining Room Combo with pass through window to the Large Kitchen. Kitchen boasts Wood Cabinets, Big pantry, and Sliders to the Covered Patio. Upstairs are 2 Bedrooms with en suite Bathrooms and Laundry Area. Downstairs is another half Bath and under-stairs Storage plus additional Patio closet storage. Enjoy relaxing on the Patio overlooking the Conservation Bluffer. Includes all the Fishhawk Community Amenities, Such as Community Pools, Tennis and Basket Ball Courts, Biking, Walking/Running Trails, Fitness Center, Clubhouse, Park Square, Parks and Playgrounds and much, much more! Also, A-Rated Schools! NO Pets allowed
*** Upon approval, tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00, and security deposit. At move-in tenant costs will include prorated rent and/or rent and HOA fess (if any) ***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2610223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15748 Fishhawk Falls Dr have any available units?
15748 Fishhawk Falls Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 15748 Fishhawk Falls Dr have?
Some of 15748 Fishhawk Falls Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15748 Fishhawk Falls Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15748 Fishhawk Falls Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15748 Fishhawk Falls Dr pet-friendly?
No, 15748 Fishhawk Falls Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 15748 Fishhawk Falls Dr offer parking?
No, 15748 Fishhawk Falls Dr does not offer parking.
Does 15748 Fishhawk Falls Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15748 Fishhawk Falls Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15748 Fishhawk Falls Dr have a pool?
Yes, 15748 Fishhawk Falls Dr has a pool.
Does 15748 Fishhawk Falls Dr have accessible units?
No, 15748 Fishhawk Falls Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15748 Fishhawk Falls Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 15748 Fishhawk Falls Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15748 Fishhawk Falls Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 15748 Fishhawk Falls Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
