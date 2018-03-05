15748 Fishhawk Falls Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool tennis court

*** SPACIOUS TOWNHOME NEAR COMMUNITY POOL IN FISHHAWK RANCH!! *** - ** PLEASE CALL TAMMIE SIDWELL AT 813-355-7970 FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THIS PROPERTY! ** 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in the Fishhawk Ranch Community is just steps from the Community Pool! You are welcomed right into the Spacious Living/Dining Room Combo with pass through window to the Large Kitchen. Kitchen boasts Wood Cabinets, Big pantry, and Sliders to the Covered Patio. Upstairs are 2 Bedrooms with en suite Bathrooms and Laundry Area. Downstairs is another half Bath and under-stairs Storage plus additional Patio closet storage. Enjoy relaxing on the Patio overlooking the Conservation Bluffer. Includes all the Fishhawk Community Amenities, Such as Community Pools, Tennis and Basket Ball Courts, Biking, Walking/Running Trails, Fitness Center, Clubhouse, Park Square, Parks and Playgrounds and much, much more! Also, A-Rated Schools! NO Pets allowed

