Spacious 4 bed 2.5 bath home in the Enclave Boyette community. This two-story single-family home has plenty of room for hosting friends and family members. With four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms and a loft, there is plenty of space for your growing family. The master suite located on the first floor includes a massive walk-in closet and a bathroom with a garden tub, separate shower and his and her sinks. The Enclave at Boyette is a great place for your family to call home. Westfield Brandon Mall is a short commute and offers a variety of retail and dining options. The Enclave at Boyette is also a great community for those who love the outdoors. The Gulf of Mexico is just a short drive away with beautiful sandy beaches as well as park and recreation areas. Schools for Enclave at Boyette District School Board of Hillsborough County Stowers Elementary School Barrington Middle School Newsome High School