182 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Fern Park, FL
Fern Park is home to the Woodbridge Cemetery, considered to be one of the most haunted places in the Orlando area!
Fern Park is a great little town located in Seminole county Florida. It is also part of the Orlando-Kissimmee greater metropolitan area, with all the attractions that come with living in Central Florida. Which means that it is not far from everyone's favorite park, Walt Disney World! With a population of just over 7,700 people, it still has the small town feel while being close to such major attractions in the Sunshine State. The population has remained relatively steady in recent years, making it a great place to settle down for the long haul. The home values are close to the Florida average, great benefits in a state that offers so much to young and old alike. See more
Finding an apartment in Fern Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.