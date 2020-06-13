Apartment List
182 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Fern Park, FL

Finding an apartment in Fern Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
8 Units Available
Advenir at Magnolia
210 Welcome Way, Fern Park, FL
Studio
$910
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Advenir at Magnolia is a friendly community located a short distance from Altamonte Mall and The Florida Hospital. Units feature washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors, fireplaces, and dishwashers. The community is pet-friendly.

1 Unit Available
2108 Abercorn Court
2108 Abercorn Court, Fern Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1252 sqft
2108 Abercorn Court Available 07/15/20 CASSELBERRY: Townhome in Devon Place - AVAILABLE JULY 15th! Beautiful 2 story town home built in 2005 is in the heart of Casselberry! This home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms plus a half bath downstairs,

1 Unit Available
412 Lochmond Drive
412 Lochmond Drive, Fern Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1092 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY NOW! This delightful home located in Fern Park, FL is now available.
25 Units Available
Newport Colony Apartments
1166 Pointe Newport Terrace, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,012
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,514
1266 sqft
Schools in the area: English Estates Elementary, Lake Forrest Preparatory School. Close to Lake Jesup Stormwater Project, Casselberry Square, Lake Howell. Pet-friendly apartments with 2 pools, spa, fitness center, pet area, scenic jogging trail, children's play area, picnic pavilion, tennis & volleyball courts.
101 Units Available
Town Trelago
601 Trelago Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1418 sqft
Style, substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Town Trelago.
16 Units Available
Latitude 28
828 Orienta Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,019
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
915 sqft
Easte Pointe at Altamonte Springs offers a classic modern Floridian apartment setting with palm trees, wide lawns and two resort-style swimming pools. Apartments have newly renovated interiors with stylish wood flooring and open kitchens.
Casselberry Country Club
6 Units Available
The Palms at Casselberry
400 Sandpiper Ln, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$946
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,581
1298 sqft
Welcome home to The Palms Apartments in Casselberry, FL. Tucked away in a quiet residential area of Casselberry, yet conveniently close to transit plus shopping and dining - The Palms at Casselberry is the perfect choice for your next apartment home.
29 Units Available
Radius Winter Park
100 Reflections Cir, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$960
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
914 sqft
Create your dream life at Radius Winter Park! Our spacious and unique one and two-bedroom apartment homes offer everything you need.
21 Units Available
Integra Lakes
3160 Integra Lakes Lane, Casselberry, FL
Studio
$1,035
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1138 sqft
Thorton Park and the Altamonte Mall are just minutes from this vibrant property. The variety of amenities include a game room, pool, gym, dog park and clubhouse. Units have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
24 Units Available
400 North
400 North Orlando Avenue, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Now offering UP TO TWO MONTHS FREE! *See agent for details. 400 North is Maitland's newest luxury living experience.
38 Units Available
Sole at Casselberry
3851 Grandpine Way, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,208
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1325 sqft
Resort style apartments with luxury finishes, including gourmet kitchens and quartz countertops. Enjoy amenities including the large pool, coffee bar, yoga classes, and shuffleboard courts. Pet friendly!
35 Units Available
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,102
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,642
1330 sqft
A great place to call home, this lakefront community offers spacious floorplans, updated kitchens, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring as well as large closets.
30 Units Available
The Parker at Maitland Station
955 N Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1309 sqft
Luxury living right next to the Maitland SunRail Station. Minutes from shopping and dining in Orlando. Enjoy a modern home with exposed brick walls and hardwood floors. Community has resort-style amenities.

1 Unit Available
618 Kenwick Cir Apt 204
618 Kenwick Circle, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
856 sqft
Spacious 1 Bed 1 Bath condo for rent $995 monthly (Water, Sewer and Trash INCLUDED!) Interior Amenities Include: Refrigerator Stove Dishwasher Washer and Dryer *Vinyl Flooring *Tile Flooring Community Amenities Include: Fitness Center Pool Tennis

1 Unit Available
648 Kenwick Cir Apt 202
648 Kenwick Circle, Casselberry, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1134 sqft
Spacious 2 Bed 2 Bath condo for rent $1195/month (Water, Sewer and Trash INCLUDED!) Interior Amenities Include: Refrigerator Stove Dishwasher Washer and Dryer *Vinyl Flooring *Tile Flooring Community Amenities Include: Fitness Center Pool Tennis

1 Unit Available
531 Cascade Cir. #103
531 Cascade Circle, Casselberry, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
987 sqft
Casselberry-2/1 Condo-just off SR 436 near Red Bug Rd! - Conveniently located in the Summit Village community of Casselberry right off SR 436 and just south of Red Bug Rd is this super cute 987 sq.ft. condo with two bedrooms and one bathroom.

1 Unit Available
622 Kenwick Cir Apt 203
622 Kenwick Circle, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
856 sqft
Spacious 1 Bed 1 Bath condo for rent $995 monthly (Water, Sewer and Trash INCLUDED!) Interior Amenities Include: Refrigerator Stove Dishwasher Washer and Dryer *Vinyl Flooring *Tile Flooring Community Amenities Include: Fitness Center Pool Tennis

1 Unit Available
600 Kenwick Cir
600 Kenwick Circle, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
856 sqft
Spacious 1 Bed 1 Bath condo for rent $995 (Water, Sewer and Trash INCLUDED!) Interior Amenities Include: Refrigerator Stove Dishwasher Washer and Dryer *Vinyl Flooring *Tile Flooring Community Amenities Include: Fitness Center Pool Tennis

1 Unit Available
2521 Caper Lane 203
2521 Caper Lane, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
585 sqft
2521 Caper Lane - 203 203 Available 07/06/20 1/1 Condominium in Carrington Park, Maitland Winter Park area - 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Condominium on the second floor with a balcony.

1 Unit Available
670 Kenwick Cir. Unit 204
670 Kenwick Circle, Casselberry, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1126 sqft
670 Kenwick Cir. Unit 204 Available 06/28/20 GREAT CASSELBERRY 2/2 CONDO Available to Move In ***07/012020*** - Great 2nd floor 2 Bedrooms /2 Bathrooms condo with a private balcony in Oxford Square Condominiums..

1 Unit Available
703 Beverly Ave
703 Beverly Avenue, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1243 sqft
3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom SFH in Charter Oaks AVAILABLE NOW! - Come check out this 3 bed/2 bath home in Altamonte Springs that has been freshly painted, new flooring, new kitchen and bathroom cabinets, new appliances, new granite counters and new tiled

1 Unit Available
506 Astria Ct.
506 Astria Court, Altamonte Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2301 sqft
Spacious Single Story Pool Home in Altamonte Springs - Home is in Barclay Woods subdivision and has been newly painted inside and out. Features include 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, split plan with laminate and tile flooring.

1 Unit Available
292 Drosdick Drive
292 Drosdick Drive, Casselberry, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1499 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 Unit Available
728 LAKE HOWELL ROAD
728 Lake Howell Road, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1800 sqft
Move-In Ready Completely Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home with NEW EVEYRTHING. Nice layout with a redone kitchen and a huge master bedroom suite with a private bathroom and walk-in closet.
City Guide for Fern Park, FL

Fern Park is home to the Woodbridge Cemetery, considered to be one of the most haunted places in the Orlando area!

Fern Park is a great little town located in Seminole county Florida. It is also part of the Orlando-Kissimmee greater metropolitan area, with all the attractions that come with living in Central Florida. Which means that it is not far from everyone's favorite park, Walt Disney World! With a population of just over 7,700 people, it still has the small town feel while being close to such major attractions in the Sunshine State. The population has remained relatively steady in recent years, making it a great place to settle down for the long haul. The home values are close to the Florida average, great benefits in a state that offers so much to young and old alike. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Fern Park, FL

Finding an apartment in Fern Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

