apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:48 PM
356 Apartments for rent in Feather Sound, FL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Bordeaux Village
2453 EGRET BOULEVARD
2453 Egret Boulevard, Feather Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1210 sqft
If you are looking for a beautiful condo with easy access to all things, Tampa Bay, look no further. This large 2 bedroom, 2 bath split floor plan condo is located in the Feather Sound Area with easy access to 275, Downtown Tampa, Clearwater, St.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Bordeaux Village
2473 Kingfisher LN #102I
2473 Kingfisher Lane, Feather Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1210 sqft
Furnished 2br 2ba in Fabulous Feather Sound - Wow! do you want to live in probably one of the most convenient and beautiful neighborhoods in all of Pinellas County? Here is your chance! This is a very nice, furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath 1,210 square
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Crystal Bay
2333 FEATHER SOUND DRIVE
2333 Feather Sound Drive, Feather Sound, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Make Crystal Bay your private resort! This 1BR/1.5 Bath, 6th floor condo is situated adjacent to the Feather Sound Golf and Country Club. This unit has been freshly painted and boasts newer ceramic tile throughout.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
2400 FEATHER SOUND DRIVE
2400 Feather Sound Drive, Feather Sound, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice Ground floor 1 bed/1 bath Golf-course view condo in the gated community of Audubon in Feather Sound.
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
1933 OYSTER CATCHER LANE
1933 Oyster Catcher Lane, Feather Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1104 sqft
GREAT FEATHER SOUND LOCATION. THE CLUB AT FEATHER SOUND. This Condo has Spectacular Views of the Golf Course. Close to Shopping Centers and Restaurants. Convenient to I-275. This Gated Community has the Best of Florida Living.
Results within 1 mile of Feather Sound
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
16 Units Available
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,295
696 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,381
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
1211 sqft
Unparalleled luxury nestled in Carillon Park, feels like a Mediterranean villa. Relaxing pool and outdoor gourmet kitchen among spectacular river views. Unique apartments offer crown molding, soaring ceilings and private garages.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Shady Lane
5163 Bay Isle Cir
5163 Bay Isle Circle, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2043 sqft
Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, 2 story Townhome located in Bay Isle Landing. The master is located downstairs first floor and along with the half bath all other bedrooms located Upstairs.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
3184 SHORELINE DRIVE
3184 Shoreline Drive, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2194 sqft
$4,000 includes rent, electricity, lawn care, and pest control. Stunningly renovated home settled on a 1/4-acre lot in the Seabrooke subdivision. Open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, three bedrooms with closets and two bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Feather Sound
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
Madison at Roosevelt
2738 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$981
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers a wide range of amenities and apartment features designed to fit your needs.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
20 Units Available
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$993
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
960 sqft
Located in northern St. Petersburg close to downtown and Tampa. Units have patio/balcony, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community has gym, tennis court, volleyball court and pool.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,052
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
936 sqft
Well-appointed homes with plush carpeting and in-unit laundry. Enjoy use of the volleyball court, tennis court, pool, and playground. Pet friendly. A short distance to beautiful Moccasin Lake Nature Park. Easy access to US 19.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
9 Units Available
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$958
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
925 sqft
Ten minutes from Clearwater Beaches and near airports. Updated kitchens with granite countertops and modern appliances. Pet-friendly community features bike storage, BBQ grills, dog park, gym and pool.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
8 Units Available
The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,104
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments in a top-quality neighborhood. The pet-friendly complex features a pool, gym and business center. Tennis, volleyball and basketball courts. Lots of shops and restaurants off nearby Roosevelt Boulevard North.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
38 Units Available
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,281
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,974
1261 sqft
Bright, sunny apartments with washer/dryer connections, walk-in closets, private patios, and garages. Community has fitness center, business center, and pool. Located close to Gandy Blvd, Roosevelt Blvd, I-275, and Crosstown Expressway.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
6 Units Available
Amalfi at Clearwater
106 Hampton Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant homes with in-unit laundry and granite counters. Community includes a garden, business center and game room. Near Joe DiMaggio Sports Complex. Easy access to US Route 19.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 07:00pm
24 Units Available
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,089
1479 sqft
Conveniently located near restaurants and shopping, with local schools all less than four miles away. Enjoy well-appointed one- to three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchen, pendant lighting, granite counters. Resort-style pool and well-lit paths.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1305 sqft
Apartments have in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Beautiful outdoor area features grills, saltwater swimming pool and jogging trails. Fitness center, clubhouse and cafe lounge.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1389 sqft
Experience the best in apartment living at City Park Clearwater. Conveniently located near the intersection of Highway 19 and SR-60. Here, every detail has been carefully crafted to ideally suit your lifestyle.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
16 Units Available
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,365
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,325
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1231 sqft
This property's proximity to Highway 92 put the South Gandy channel, local crab shacks and discount shopping all within reach. Features include yoga studio, sauna, clubhouse and much more. Furnished units that feature hardwood flooring.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
25 Units Available
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,193
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,707
1342 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in St. Petersburg, Florida at The Verandahs of Brighton Bay.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
16 Units Available
Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,809
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,044
1451 sqft
Beautiful kitchens have breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets provide plenty of storage space. The complex has a conference room and a game room. Near the Tampa Bay Automobile Museum.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
35 Units Available
Bayside Arbors
2729 Seville Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,102
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,694
1423 sqft
Mediterranean-style architecture, beautifully landscaped courtyards and fishing pier offering stunning bay views. Apartments contain upgraded kitchens with stainless steel appliances, double vanity sinks, and private balconies and patios. Quick access to Highway 19.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
30 Units Available
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1280 sqft
Residents enjoy this community's tennis court, pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. Units are equipped with fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. Proximity to 4th Street and Highway 92 put shopping and entertainment within a short drive.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
16 Units Available
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$996
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1212 sqft
Genesis has been transformed into a stunning, envy-inspiring apartment community where residents can be proud to call home.
