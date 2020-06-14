208 Apartments for rent in Feather Sound, FL with gym

Apartment List
1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Crystal Bay
1 Unit Available
2333 FEATHER SOUND DRIVE
2333 Feather Sound Drive, Feather Sound, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Make Crystal Bay your private resort! This 1BR/1.5 Bath, 6th floor condo is situated adjacent to the Feather Sound Golf and Country Club. This unit has been freshly painted and boasts newer ceramic tile throughout.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Fairway Villas
1 Unit Available
13814 LAKE POINT DRIVE
13814 Lake Point Drive, Feather Sound, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3270 sqft
Spacious 3,270 sq. ft.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
1933 OYSTER CATCHER LANE
1933 Oyster Catcher Lane, Feather Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1104 sqft
GREAT FEATHER SOUND LOCATION. THE CLUB AT FEATHER SOUND. This Condo has Spectacular Views of the Golf Course. Close to Shopping Centers and Restaurants. Convenient to I-275. This Gated Community has the Best of Florida Living.
Results within 1 mile of Feather Sound
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
17 Units Available
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,391
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1376 sqft
Located just off of I-275. Apartment amenities include intrusion alarms, hardwood floors, soaking tubs, stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios or balconies. Community facilities for both residents and their pets. Detached and semi-attached garages available.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,412
696 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,299
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1211 sqft
Unparalleled luxury nestled in Carillon Park, feels like a Mediterranean villa. Relaxing pool and outdoor gourmet kitchen among spectacular river views. Unique apartments offer crown molding, soaring ceilings and private garages.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Melrose On The Bay
16321 Bolesta Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$845
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,264
1100 sqft
Tucked away on 34 acres of rustic terrain, Melrose on the Bay is the perfect place to call home. You will find the quaint solitude that you that you seek.
Results within 5 miles of Feather Sound
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:06am
$
46 Units Available
Calais Park Lofts & Apartments
5800 Calais Lane, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,170
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1532 sqft
Located in the oceanfront city of St. Petersburg. Perks of this complex include 24-hour maintenance, Jacuzzi tubs, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, attached garages and more.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
$
18 Units Available
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,189
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1192 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Clearwater, FL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N., Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,183
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1367 sqft
1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located just minutes away from restaurants, breweries, parks and music venues. Community has pool, lounge areas and gym. Units are brand new constructions with high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$919
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
950 sqft
Blocks from Riviera Bay and fifteen minutes from Downtown St. Petersburg, Harlow at Gateway offers residents the opportunity to choose their own adventure.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$933
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,567
1236 sqft
Conveniently located close to Caladesi Island Beach, St. Petersburg/Clearwater Airports, and shopping and dining. Peaceful community with three outdoor pools, 24/7 fitness center and beautiful views. Pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,043
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
936 sqft
Well-appointed homes with plush carpeting and in-unit laundry. Enjoy use of the volleyball court, tennis court, pool, and playground. Pet friendly. A short distance to beautiful Moccasin Lake Nature Park. Easy access to US 19.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,132
1130 sqft
Welcome home to Marisol Vista Apartment Homes in St. Petersburg, Florida. Our quaint lakeside community offers spacious one and two-bedroom homes, fantastic amenities, professional on-site management, plus an unbeatable location.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$987
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,388
1171 sqft
Just off Highway 19. Modern, upscale property with walk-in closets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated. On-site amenities including pool, playground, clubhouse and 24-hour laundry. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
28 Units Available
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,621
1342 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in St. Petersburg, Florida at The Verandahs of Brighton Bay.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
$
26 Units Available
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1479 sqft
Conveniently located near restaurants and shopping, with local schools all less than four miles away. Enjoy well-appointed one- to three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchen, pendant lighting, granite counters. Resort-style pool and well-lit paths.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
36 Units Available
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1280 sqft
Residents enjoy this community's tennis court, pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. Units are equipped with fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. Proximity to 4th Street and Highway 92 put shopping and entertainment within a short drive.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
44 Units Available
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1337 sqft
Where style, sophistication, comfort and convenience come together in one upscale address. The Allure at Gateway makes it possible to enjoy the good life at every opportunity. Poolside. Parkside. Grillside.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,022
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
960 sqft
Located in northern St. Petersburg close to downtown and Tampa. Units have patio/balcony, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community has gym, tennis court, volleyball court and pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1305 sqft
Apartments have in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Beautiful outdoor area features grills, saltwater swimming pool and jogging trails. Fitness center, clubhouse and cafe lounge.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
5 Units Available
Amalfi at Clearwater
106 Hampton Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1262 sqft
Elegant homes with in-unit laundry and granite counters. Community includes a garden, business center and game room. Near Joe DiMaggio Sports Complex. Easy access to US Route 19.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Enclave on East
3660 E Bay Dr, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$831
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1083 sqft
Here at Enclave On East in Largo, Florida we have floorplans you will love as well as amenities you'll crave! Feel at home amidst lush landscaping in a secluded setting, with gorgeous lake views.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
22 Units Available
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,021
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1212 sqft
Genesis has been transformed into a stunning, envy-inspiring apartment community where residents can be proud to call home.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
25 Units Available
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1389 sqft
Experience the best in apartment living at City Park Clearwater. Conveniently located near the intersection of Highway 19 and SR-60. Here, every detail has been carefully crafted to ideally suit your lifestyle.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Feather Sound, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Feather Sound renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

