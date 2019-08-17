2248 KINGFISHER LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Fantastic Feathersound Country Club Villa. This is a wonderful location less than a block from the Feather Sound Country Club Tennis Courts, Golf and Country Club. A short drive gets you to the Tampa International Airport, St. Pete Clearwater Airport and the gorgeous Gulf of Mexico beaches. There are many dining options and services in the nearby Feather Sound shopping area. This beautiful home has remodeled bathrooms with granite counters, newer carpet and paint. The floor plan is very efficient with many windows to create a light and bright home with a wonderful screened porch and atrium/solarium. This property wont last long!