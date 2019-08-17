All apartments in Feather Sound
2248 KINGFISHER LANE
2248 KINGFISHER LANE

2248 Kingfisher Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2248 Kingfisher Lane, Feather Sound, FL 33762
Bordeaux Chateau

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
tennis court
carpet
Fantastic Feathersound Country Club Villa. This is a wonderful location less than a block from the Feather Sound Country Club Tennis Courts, Golf and Country Club. A short drive gets you to the Tampa International Airport, St. Pete Clearwater Airport and the gorgeous Gulf of Mexico beaches. There are many dining options and services in the nearby Feather Sound shopping area. This beautiful home has remodeled bathrooms with granite counters, newer carpet and paint. The floor plan is very efficient with many windows to create a light and bright home with a wonderful screened porch and atrium/solarium. This property wont last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2248 KINGFISHER LANE have any available units?
2248 KINGFISHER LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Feather Sound, FL.
What amenities does 2248 KINGFISHER LANE have?
Some of 2248 KINGFISHER LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2248 KINGFISHER LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2248 KINGFISHER LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2248 KINGFISHER LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2248 KINGFISHER LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Feather Sound.
Does 2248 KINGFISHER LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2248 KINGFISHER LANE offers parking.
Does 2248 KINGFISHER LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2248 KINGFISHER LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2248 KINGFISHER LANE have a pool?
No, 2248 KINGFISHER LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2248 KINGFISHER LANE have accessible units?
No, 2248 KINGFISHER LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2248 KINGFISHER LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2248 KINGFISHER LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2248 KINGFISHER LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2248 KINGFISHER LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
