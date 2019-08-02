14846 Feather Cove Rd

Amenities

Super convenient 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in Feather Sound - Fabulous Feather Sound is a highly sought out area in the middle of Pinellas County with a private Country Club that features a beautiful golf course, tennis, dining, and a large pool. It is just minutes to Tampa International Airport and also bustling downtown St Petersburg.

Enter through your own, private courtyard into this 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in beautiful condition.

The home is situated on a quiet street just a 1 minute walk to the community pool and clubhouse.

Vaulted ceilings make this home feel so large. It has a split bedroom plan. The kitchen has been updated with Granite countertops and new cabinets. There is a spacious screened patio in the rear.

Washer dryer in the unit. Trash pick up is included in the rental price.

This home is available for a yearly rental, unfurnished. Call Julie for more information! (727) 440-8108

SORRY!! NO PETS!



(RLNE4995318)