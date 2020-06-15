All apartments in Feather Sound
Find more places like 14820 Rue de Bayonne.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Feather Sound, FL
/
14820 Rue de Bayonne
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

14820 Rue de Bayonne

14820 Rue Du Bayonne · (727) 851-9511
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Feather Sound
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

14820 Rue Du Bayonne, Feather Sound, FL 33762
Chateau Bayonne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 14820 Rue de Bayonne · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

clubhouse
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Super peaceful, 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath fully furnished Penthouse Townhome condo. - Are you looking for a great place to spend some quiet time? This is a fabulous Penthouse condominium over-looking the Feather Sound golf club. It is a 6th and 7th floor, 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath beautifully decorated and fully furnished townhouse condo with tons of living area on the first floor.
This is a perfect place for someone that is looking for a home-away-from-home!
Are you tired of spending time in hotels and just looking for some peace and quiet? This place is awesome.
It is available now, fully furnished. Water, Sewer, Garbage, AND Electric are included in lease price!
The lease will be an annual lease, it is NOT available short term.
NO PETS!
Please call Julie for more information! (727) 440-8108.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3956053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14820 Rue de Bayonne have any available units?
14820 Rue de Bayonne has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 14820 Rue de Bayonne currently offering any rent specials?
14820 Rue de Bayonne isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14820 Rue de Bayonne pet-friendly?
No, 14820 Rue de Bayonne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Feather Sound.
Does 14820 Rue de Bayonne offer parking?
No, 14820 Rue de Bayonne does not offer parking.
Does 14820 Rue de Bayonne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14820 Rue de Bayonne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14820 Rue de Bayonne have a pool?
No, 14820 Rue de Bayonne does not have a pool.
Does 14820 Rue de Bayonne have accessible units?
No, 14820 Rue de Bayonne does not have accessible units.
Does 14820 Rue de Bayonne have units with dishwashers?
No, 14820 Rue de Bayonne does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14820 Rue de Bayonne have units with air conditioning?
No, 14820 Rue de Bayonne does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 14820 Rue de Bayonne?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Feather Sound 1 BedroomsFeather Sound 2 Bedrooms
Feather Sound Apartments with BalconyFeather Sound Apartments with Parking
Feather Sound Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTreasure Island, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FL
Safety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBee Ridge, FLBelleair, FLOsprey, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity