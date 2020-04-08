14810 RUE DE BAYONNE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

This peaceful corner unit overlooks the golf course and pond. You can access the main balcony from both the living room and second bedroom. There is also a second balcony that can be accessed from the dining area. This very clean home has newer vanity and toilet in the second bathroom with tile throughout. Included is an under the building parking space (#45) with secured access to the building to stay dry on rainy days. There is an additional storage space designated to the condo. Inside laundry room with washer/dryer. The clubhouse features a heated pool, spa, gathering place with inside kitchen as well as outside grills, and fitness room. Near grocery store, I-275, and airports.