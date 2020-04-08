All apartments in Feather Sound
Find more places like 14810 RUE DE BAYONNE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Feather Sound, FL
/
14810 RUE DE BAYONNE
Last updated April 8 2020 at 7:08 PM

14810 RUE DE BAYONNE

14810 Rue Du Bayonne · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Feather Sound
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

14810 Rue Du Bayonne, Feather Sound, FL 33762
Feather Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
This peaceful corner unit overlooks the golf course and pond. You can access the main balcony from both the living room and second bedroom. There is also a second balcony that can be accessed from the dining area. This very clean home has newer vanity and toilet in the second bathroom with tile throughout. Included is an under the building parking space (#45) with secured access to the building to stay dry on rainy days. There is an additional storage space designated to the condo. Inside laundry room with washer/dryer. The clubhouse features a heated pool, spa, gathering place with inside kitchen as well as outside grills, and fitness room. Near grocery store, I-275, and airports.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14810 RUE DE BAYONNE have any available units?
14810 RUE DE BAYONNE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Feather Sound, FL.
What amenities does 14810 RUE DE BAYONNE have?
Some of 14810 RUE DE BAYONNE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14810 RUE DE BAYONNE currently offering any rent specials?
14810 RUE DE BAYONNE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14810 RUE DE BAYONNE pet-friendly?
No, 14810 RUE DE BAYONNE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Feather Sound.
Does 14810 RUE DE BAYONNE offer parking?
Yes, 14810 RUE DE BAYONNE offers parking.
Does 14810 RUE DE BAYONNE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14810 RUE DE BAYONNE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14810 RUE DE BAYONNE have a pool?
Yes, 14810 RUE DE BAYONNE has a pool.
Does 14810 RUE DE BAYONNE have accessible units?
No, 14810 RUE DE BAYONNE does not have accessible units.
Does 14810 RUE DE BAYONNE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14810 RUE DE BAYONNE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14810 RUE DE BAYONNE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14810 RUE DE BAYONNE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Feather Sound 1 BedroomsFeather Sound 2 Bedrooms
Feather Sound Apartments with BalconyFeather Sound Apartments with Parking
Feather Sound Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTreasure Island, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FL
Safety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBee Ridge, FLBelleair, FLOsprey, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa