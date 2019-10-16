All apartments in Feather Sound
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:43 AM

13603 STORK COURT

13603 Stork Court · No Longer Available
Location

13603 Stork Court, Feather Sound, FL 33762
Bordeaux Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely second floor 2 bed/2 bath condo with a peaceful pond view and covered parking with storage in Feather Sound's Bordeaux Village 3. This bright and spacious condo features an open living and dining area with laminate floors and enclosed porch overlooking the pond. There are beautiful plantation shutters on the windows throughout the condo. The master bedroom is large and features a walk in closet, double sink vanity, new tiled walk-in shower and separate tub. Split floor plan with spacious second bedroom and bathroom. The kitchen features lots of cabinets for storage. Full size washer and dryer inside the condo. This Feather Sound community is in a great location convenient to the golf & country club, I-275, airports, shopping, restaurants, and entertainment! Rent includes water, sewer, and trash. Sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13603 STORK COURT have any available units?
13603 STORK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Feather Sound, FL.
What amenities does 13603 STORK COURT have?
Some of 13603 STORK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13603 STORK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
13603 STORK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13603 STORK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 13603 STORK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Feather Sound.
Does 13603 STORK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 13603 STORK COURT offers parking.
Does 13603 STORK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13603 STORK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13603 STORK COURT have a pool?
No, 13603 STORK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 13603 STORK COURT have accessible units?
No, 13603 STORK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 13603 STORK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13603 STORK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 13603 STORK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 13603 STORK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
