13603 STORK COURT

Lovely second floor 2 bed/2 bath condo with a peaceful pond view and covered parking with storage in Feather Sound's Bordeaux Village 3. This bright and spacious condo features an open living and dining area with laminate floors and enclosed porch overlooking the pond. There are beautiful plantation shutters on the windows throughout the condo. The master bedroom is large and features a walk in closet, double sink vanity, new tiled walk-in shower and separate tub. Split floor plan with spacious second bedroom and bathroom. The kitchen features lots of cabinets for storage. Full size washer and dryer inside the condo. This Feather Sound community is in a great location convenient to the golf & country club, I-275, airports, shopping, restaurants, and entertainment! Rent includes water, sewer, and trash. Sorry no pets.