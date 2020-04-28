2909 HAMBLETON AVENUE

Amenities

w/d hookup garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

You'll love this cozy duplex! With a one-car attached garage! The living room is large enough for a sectional sofa. Bar area for casual dining. Light and bright with multiple windows. Separate dining area. The kitchen features multiple upper/lower cabinets - lots of countertop space too! Full-size washer/dryer hookups. Master bedroom sliding glass door overlooks serene large back yard for running and playing! Quiet area. End of street. No drive-by traffic. Off Forest City Rd. near Edgewater. Schools. Good shopping and quick access to I-4. Lake Fairview park minutes away! Price is right - hurry, this one won't last.