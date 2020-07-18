9910 Rail Circle

Amenities

Beautiful home in Heron's Forest! - This home is nestled in a community just outside of the back gate of Naval Air Station Pensacola. It is also located just minutes away from the white sand beaches of the Emerald Coast. Some of the amenities include, screen patio, sprinkler system, high ceilings, plant ledges, gas fireplace, Samsung kitchen appliances less than a year old, wiring for surround sound, split floor plan with a large master suite. Master suite includes two walk in closets, separate vanities, garden tub and separate shower. There is a good size indoor laundry room, dining room with high ceilings and 2 car garage with extra pull down attic storage and garage door open. The Kitchen has a hop-up breakfast bar that overlooks the great room which has a gas fireplace with a set of gas logs that are ready to go when this heat subsides! A short walk to the community pool and tennis courts make this neighborhood a great place to live! No pets. No smokers.



Increased security deposit may be required for roommates.



Elementary School: Hellen Caro

Middle School: Bailey

High School: Escambia



To get more information or to request a showing of this property please contact 850-347-6113.



No Pets Allowed



