9151 BROOKLINE DR

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful 4BD/2BA home in the gated community of Vintage Creek available today! As you step into the entrance way, you'll notice arched doorways, high ceilings with recessed lighting, and dark hardwood flooring throughout the open floorplan. The kitchen features light granite countertops, all stainless-steel appliance including a large gas range, and a center island for an extra cabinet and culinary workspace while the dining room offers access to the covered patio. The spacious master suite offers dual vanities, a large tile stand-up shower, soaking tub, separate water closet, and walk-in closet. For your convenience, the laundry room comes complete with a washer and dryer. Enjoy the summer at the community pool, a short walk from the home! Vintage Creek is located in Beulah off of W. Nine Mile Road, close to the Navy Federal complex.