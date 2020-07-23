All apartments in Escambia County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM

9151 BROOKLINE DR

9151 Brookline Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9151 Brookline Dr, Escambia County, FL 32526

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 4BD/2BA home in the gated community of Vintage Creek available today! As you step into the entrance way, you'll notice arched doorways, high ceilings with recessed lighting, and dark hardwood flooring throughout the open floorplan. The kitchen features light granite countertops, all stainless-steel appliance including a large gas range, and a center island for an extra cabinet and culinary workspace while the dining room offers access to the covered patio. The spacious master suite offers dual vanities, a large tile stand-up shower, soaking tub, separate water closet, and walk-in closet. For your convenience, the laundry room comes complete with a washer and dryer. Enjoy the summer at the community pool, a short walk from the home! Vintage Creek is located in Beulah off of W. Nine Mile Road, close to the Navy Federal complex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9151 BROOKLINE DR have any available units?
9151 BROOKLINE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escambia County, FL.
What amenities does 9151 BROOKLINE DR have?
Some of 9151 BROOKLINE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9151 BROOKLINE DR currently offering any rent specials?
9151 BROOKLINE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9151 BROOKLINE DR pet-friendly?
No, 9151 BROOKLINE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escambia County.
Does 9151 BROOKLINE DR offer parking?
Yes, 9151 BROOKLINE DR offers parking.
Does 9151 BROOKLINE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9151 BROOKLINE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9151 BROOKLINE DR have a pool?
Yes, 9151 BROOKLINE DR has a pool.
Does 9151 BROOKLINE DR have accessible units?
No, 9151 BROOKLINE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 9151 BROOKLINE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9151 BROOKLINE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 9151 BROOKLINE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 9151 BROOKLINE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
