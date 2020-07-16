All apartments in Escambia County
Find more places like 612 LOST KEY DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escambia County, FL
/
612 LOST KEY DR
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:32 PM

612 LOST KEY DR

612 Lost Key Drive · (855) 981-7516
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

612 Lost Key Drive, Escambia County, FL 32507
Gulf Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 804B · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1624 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Furnished 2BR/2BA condo available for long term lease. In this Lost Key condo you'll find inviting decor with neutral tones and an open bonus room that can be used as an office or den. There is tile in the main living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen features dark wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and dark granite countertops. The open living area highlights the impressive eighth floor view that you can enjoy from your screened patio. The large master bedroom also has access to the patio. The master bathroom has double vanities and a large walk-in shower. This rental condo is located in Lost Key Golf and Beach Resort. Lost Key is a private master planned community featuring an 18-hole Audubon/Arnold Palmer championship golf course, tennis, fitness center, outdoor pools/hot tub, barbecue area, walking/biking trails, gated entry and more. Minutes from the back gate of NAS Pensacola, shopping, restaurants and the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 LOST KEY DR have any available units?
612 LOST KEY DR has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 612 LOST KEY DR have?
Some of 612 LOST KEY DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 LOST KEY DR currently offering any rent specials?
612 LOST KEY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 LOST KEY DR pet-friendly?
No, 612 LOST KEY DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escambia County.
Does 612 LOST KEY DR offer parking?
No, 612 LOST KEY DR does not offer parking.
Does 612 LOST KEY DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 LOST KEY DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 LOST KEY DR have a pool?
Yes, 612 LOST KEY DR has a pool.
Does 612 LOST KEY DR have accessible units?
No, 612 LOST KEY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 612 LOST KEY DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 612 LOST KEY DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 612 LOST KEY DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 612 LOST KEY DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 612 LOST KEY DR?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West Woods
3202 W Nine Mile Rd
Pensacola, FL 32534
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr
Pensacola, FL 32505
Flats at 9th Avenue
7601 N 9th Ave
Pensacola, FL 32514
Majestic Oaks
7840 Lilac Ln
Ferry Pass, FL 32514
Park on the Square
9009 University Pkwy
Ferry Pass, FL 32514
Avalon Apartments
8800 Pine Forest Rd
Ensley, FL 32534

Similar Pages

Butler County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mobile, ALPensacola, FLDaphne, ALDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLFairhope, ALCrestview, FLEnsley, FL
Spanish Fort, ALFort Walton Beach, FLFoley, ALSaraland, ALGulf Shores, ALMiramar Beach, FLBrent, FLValparaiso, FLLake Lorraine, FL
Gonzalez, FLMilton, FLPace, FLWest Pensacola, FLWarrington, FLBellview, FLWright, FLNiceville, FLTillmans Corner, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bishop State Community CollegeUniversity of South Alabama
Spring Hill CollegeThe University of West Florida
Pensacola State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity