612 LOST KEY DR

Furnished 2BR/2BA condo available for long term lease. In this Lost Key condo you'll find inviting decor with neutral tones and an open bonus room that can be used as an office or den. There is tile in the main living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen features dark wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and dark granite countertops. The open living area highlights the impressive eighth floor view that you can enjoy from your screened patio. The large master bedroom also has access to the patio. The master bathroom has double vanities and a large walk-in shower. This rental condo is located in Lost Key Golf and Beach Resort. Lost Key is a private master planned community featuring an 18-hole Audubon/Arnold Palmer championship golf course, tennis, fitness center, outdoor pools/hot tub, barbecue area, walking/biking trails, gated entry and more. Minutes from the back gate of NAS Pensacola, shopping, restaurants and the beach!