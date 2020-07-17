All apartments in Escambia County
2025 MARQUESAS LN
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:40 PM

2025 MARQUESAS LN

2025 Marquesas Lane · (855) 981-7516
Location

2025 Marquesas Lane, Escambia County, FL 32506
Coral Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1078 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming two bedroom, two bath cottage with many extras. This is a great starter home or perfect for military roommates. You will love the bamboo hardwood floors through out the living area. You are also sure to enjoy the spacious kitchen, which features stainless steel appliances. The master bed room offers a full walk-in-closet, while the master bath has duel vanity. The yard of this Pensacola rental home is fully fenced and dogs are ok, however we can not accept cats. Great location just minutes away from NAS Pensacola, shopping and Perdido Key beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2025 MARQUESAS LN have any available units?
2025 MARQUESAS LN has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2025 MARQUESAS LN have?
Some of 2025 MARQUESAS LN's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2025 MARQUESAS LN currently offering any rent specials?
2025 MARQUESAS LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 MARQUESAS LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 2025 MARQUESAS LN is pet friendly.
Does 2025 MARQUESAS LN offer parking?
No, 2025 MARQUESAS LN does not offer parking.
Does 2025 MARQUESAS LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2025 MARQUESAS LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 MARQUESAS LN have a pool?
No, 2025 MARQUESAS LN does not have a pool.
Does 2025 MARQUESAS LN have accessible units?
No, 2025 MARQUESAS LN does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 MARQUESAS LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2025 MARQUESAS LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 2025 MARQUESAS LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 2025 MARQUESAS LN does not have units with air conditioning.
