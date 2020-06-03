1948 Gulf Bay Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful lakefront home with new flooring throughout! Large screened in patio is perfect for relaxing summer days. Spacious kitchen with eat in dining area and beautiful great room with fireplace boast great views of the lake. Master bathroom has walk in closet, separate shower, and linen closet. Close to military bases, perdido key, shopping, and entertainment! All leases are required to participate in MSPM Tenant Benefit Package at an additional cost of $30/mnth. More information on the TBP can be found at www.ForRentPensacola.com/tbp.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.