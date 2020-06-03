All apartments in Escambia County
1948 Gulf Bay Lane
Last updated July 1 2020 at 5:42 PM

1948 Gulf Bay Lane

1948 Gulf Bay Lane · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2017523
Location

1948 Gulf Bay Lane, Escambia County, FL 32506
Southbay

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,525

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1685 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful lakefront home with new flooring throughout! Large screened in patio is perfect for relaxing summer days. Spacious kitchen with eat in dining area and beautiful great room with fireplace boast great views of the lake. Master bathroom has walk in closet, separate shower, and linen closet. Close to military bases, perdido key, shopping, and entertainment! All leases are required to participate in MSPM Tenant Benefit Package at an additional cost of $30/mnth. More information on the TBP can be found at www.ForRentPensacola.com/tbp.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1948 Gulf Bay Lane have any available units?
1948 Gulf Bay Lane has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1948 Gulf Bay Lane have?
Some of 1948 Gulf Bay Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1948 Gulf Bay Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1948 Gulf Bay Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1948 Gulf Bay Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1948 Gulf Bay Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1948 Gulf Bay Lane offer parking?
No, 1948 Gulf Bay Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1948 Gulf Bay Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1948 Gulf Bay Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1948 Gulf Bay Lane have a pool?
No, 1948 Gulf Bay Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1948 Gulf Bay Lane have accessible units?
No, 1948 Gulf Bay Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1948 Gulf Bay Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1948 Gulf Bay Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1948 Gulf Bay Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1948 Gulf Bay Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
